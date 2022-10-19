✕ Close Related video: Trump blasts Jan. 6 committee subpoena in 14-page letter

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A key source of the infamous Steele dossier on the 2016 Trump campaign’s alleged links to Russia has been cleared of lying to the FBI.

The acquittal of Igor Danchenko means the inquiry into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation has failed to secure a single significant conviction, with a Fox News host suggesting Mr Trump’s Russia case was “imploding”.

Neil Cavuto said: “You have to wonder if this is [special counsel John] Durham’s swan song. There was great expectation here. It’s just fizzled.”

In other news, audio has been released revealing that Donald Trump allowed veteran journalist Bob Woodward access to letters between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The then-president can be heard saying: “Don’t say I gave them to you, okay?”

And the January 6 committee is said to be set on pursuing testimony from the Secret Service relating to the events surrounding the Capitol riot, with Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger suggesting members of the agency charged with protecting presidents and their facilities may have engaged in misconduct.