Trump news – live: Russia case ‘imploding’ after Steele dossier source is cleared
Fox News host says verdict may be ‘swan song’ for special counsel John Durham’s inquiry
A key source of the infamous Steele dossier on the 2016 Trump campaign’s alleged links to Russia has been cleared of lying to the FBI.
The acquittal of Igor Danchenko means the inquiry into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation has failed to secure a single significant conviction, with a Fox News host suggesting Mr Trump’s Russia case was “imploding”.
Neil Cavuto said: “You have to wonder if this is [special counsel John] Durham’s swan song. There was great expectation here. It’s just fizzled.”
In other news, audio has been released revealing that Donald Trump allowed veteran journalist Bob Woodward access to letters between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The then-president can be heard saying: “Don’t say I gave them to you, okay?”
And the January 6 committee is said to be set on pursuing testimony from the Secret Service relating to the events surrounding the Capitol riot, with Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger suggesting members of the agency charged with protecting presidents and their facilities may have engaged in misconduct.
Above the law? How right-wing sheriffs are using their powers to back the Trump agenda
A growing movement of so-called ‘constitutional sheriffs’ believe they are the final word on the law on issues like Covid, guns, and the 2020 election, Josh Marcus reports:
Pelosi says Trump ‘wouldn’t have had the courage’ to come to Capitol during Jan 6 riot: ‘He’s all talk’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has responded to footage taken of her and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer during the January 6 riot.
The Democratic leader spoke on MSNBC in an interview with Andrea Mitchell after the House select committee investigating January 6 played footage of her responding to news that Donald Trump wanted to come down to the Capitol during the deadly riot started by his supporters.
Read the full story here:
Pelosi says Trump didn’t have ‘courage’ to come to Capitol on Jan 6: ‘He’s all talk’
Speaker responds to Jan 6 committee footage
Trump showed Bob Woodward Kim Jong-un letters
A recording from a new audiobook by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward reveals that former President Donald Trump gave the journalist copies of letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
“Nobody else has them, but I want you to treat them with respect,” Mr Trump says on the recording. “And don’t say I gave them to you, okay?”
Abe Asher has the story.
Audio reveals Trump showed Kim Jong-Un letters to Bob Woodward
‘I want you to treat them with respect,’ the former president told Mr Woodward
Trump lawyers accused of ‘judge shopping’
Donald Trump’s legal team got extremely lucky with the assignment of their case against the Justice Department to a judge appointed to the bench by Mr Trump who has made a name for herself with rulings that have baffled legal experts.
The former president’s legal team is now facing accusations from outside legal experts of “judge shopping” as the special master process to determine whether any of the documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate and resort were actually protected by attorney-client privilege.
It’s an accusation that, like most hurled at the former president, will not result in any consequences but illustrates the frustration with which Judge Aileen Cannon’s orders and rulings are being received by independent legal minds.
John Bowden reports for The Independent.
Trump legal team accused of ‘shopping’ to land friendly judge
Low chance of landing specific judge has some crying foul
Durham probe: Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier
A jury on Tuesday acquitted on all counts a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump.
The case against Igor Danchenko was the third and possibly final case brought by Special Counsel John Durham as part of his probe into how the FBI conducted its own investigation into allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Kremlin.
The first two cases ended in an acquittal and a guilty plea with a sentence of probation.
Fox News suggests Trump’s Russia case ‘imploding’ after Steele dossier source acquitted
A key source of the infamous Steele dossier on Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign’s links to Russia has been acquitted of lying to the FBI.
A jury returned four not-guilty verdicts against Igor Danchenko in a damaging verdict for special counsel John Durham’s three-year probe into possible misconduct by law enforcement’s investigation into the former president’s ties to Moscow.
Read the full story here:
Trump boasted about ‘airtight’ NDAs with former aides on Woodward tapes
Donald Trump has been heard on tape boasting about his “airtight” non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with former aides and various other subjects in excerpts from a new audiobook.
Journalist Bob Woodward, one of the reporters behind the Watergate revealations in the 1970s, is publishing an audiobook that includes recordings of the former president, some of which have been shared with CNN ahead of the book’s release.
The Trump Tapes include eight hours of recorded interviews with Mr Trump, according to CNN.
Gustaf Kilander has the details.
Trump heard on tape boasting about his ‘airtight’ non-disclosure agreements
‘I respect Putin. I think Putin likes me. I think I like him,’ former president says
‘There is something going on’: Kinzinger says Jan 6 panel will pursue Secret Service testimony
Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger on Monday suggested members of the agency charged with protecting presidents and their facilities may have engaged in misconduct in the run-up to the January 6 attack and tried to hide it afterwards.
The January 6 select committee member was speaking to CNN on The Situation Room when he told host Wolf Blazer something appears to be amiss at the US Secret Service.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Adam Kinzinger says ‘there is something going on’ at Secret Service
The Illinois congressman says he has concerns about the Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies ignoring similar reports of possible violence
Trump indulges in self-aggrandising Truth Social retruthing blitz
Donald Trump had a busy Tuesday morning on his social media platform “retruthing” posts from followers at times literally lionising him, channelling biblical terminology, and displaying cult-like devotion.
ICYMI: Trump will be forced to testify after bombshell Jan 6 hearing lifts lid on Capitol riot links
The House 6 January select committee on Thursday voted to issue a subpoena demanding testimony from the man whose actions have been at the centre of the nine-member panel’s investigation over the last year: former president Donald Trump.
Committee members unanimously approved a motion to subpoena the twice-impeached ex-president at the end of the panel’s ninth investigative hearing, likely the final such public session before the November midterm election.
Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia were at last week’s hearing.
Trump will now be forced to testify after bombshell Jan 6 hearing
‘He is required to answer to those millions of Americans who votes he wanted to throw out as part of his scheme to remain in power and whatever is underway to ensure this accountability under law’
