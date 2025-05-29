Trump’s tariffs are back on for now as he fights trade court ruling, appeals panel rules

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal appeals court has paused a seismic ruling from the U.S. Court of International Trade that found Donald Trump “exceeded his authority” with his sweeping tariff agenda.

A panel of judges at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit temporarily reinstated Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs Thursday while legal challenges play out.

The decision from the appellate court panel follows a second federal court decision that found Trump cannot “unilaterally impose, revoke, pause, reinstate, and adjust tariffs to reorder the global economy” under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Wednesday’s decision from trade court judges similarly ruled that the president’s “Liberation Day” tariffs — which established a 10 percent baseline tax on all imports and even higher taxes on imports from nearly every trading partner — illegally exceeded authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Judges also rejected the president’s use of emergency powers to tax Mexican, Canadian and Chinese imports because those tariffs don’t specifically “deal with an unusual and extraordinary threat with respect to which a national emergency has been declared,” as required by law.

A federal appeals court has temporarily paused the first of two decisions that blocked Trump’s sweeping tariff agenda while legal challenges play out ( AFP via Getty Images )

“An unlimited delegation of tariff authority would constitute an improper abdication of legislative power to another branch of government,” the judges wrote in their unsigned order on Wednesday.

The three judges on that Manhattan panel were appointed by different presidents: Ronald Reagan appointee Judge Jane Restani, Barack Obama appointee Judge Gary Katzmann and Trump appointee Judge Timothy Reif.

The president’s attempt to delegate “unlimited tariff authority is unconstitutional,” they wrote.

That judgment is now “temporarily stayed until further notice while this court considers the motions papers,” appellate judges stated. The freeze is expected to stay in place until at least June 9, the deadline for both sides to submit their arguments.

Administration officials have raged at federal judges and the plaintiffs bringing cases against them after a series of court rulings defanged the president’s agenda and his executive orders that tested the limits of executive authority.

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller called the trade court’s ruling “judicial tyranny.”

Before Thursday’s order from the appeals court, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt unloaded on the judiciary as she vowed the administration would take court rulings against Trump’s tariff agenda to the Supreme Court.

She accused judges of “brazenly abusing” the courts to “usurp the authority of President Trump.”

“There is a troubling and dangerous trend of unelected judges inserting themselves into the presidential decision making process,” she told reporters at the White House. “America cannot function if President Trump, or any other president, for that matter, has their sensitive diplomatic or trade negotiations railroaded by activist judges.”