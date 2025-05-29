Trump tariffs live: US court blocks global levies after president ‘exceeded his authority’
The U.S. Court of International Trade says the president does not have ‘unbounded authority’ to tax imports from nearly every nation
A panel of federal judges blocked Donald Trump’s global tariffs after ruling the president “exceeded his authority” when he imposed his so-called “Liberation Day” levies last month.
The U.S. Court of International Trade also struck down the tariffs Trump imposed on Mexican, Canadian and Chinese imports with the stated aim of combating fentanyl and drug trafficking from those countries.
In an unsigned opinion released Wednesday, the judges ruled the tariffs will be “vacated,” and they “permanently enjoined” the government from enforcing them.
The bombshell decision, which eviscerates major planks of Trump’s trade policy, came in response to a lawsuit in which the attorneys general of twelve states and a number of small American companies urged the court to strike down the import taxes on the grounds that Trump had exceeded his authority.
The Department of Justice immediately appealed the ruling, while White House spokesman Kush Desai savaged the court’s decision in a statement.
It’s not for “unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency. President Trump pledged to put America First, and the Administration is committed to using every lever of executive power to address this crisis and restore American Greatness,” he said.
Court ruling throws Trump’s trade policy ‘into turmoil’
The court ruling overturning Donald Trump’s tariff policies will cause headaches for companies and countries trying to navigate the on-again, off-again tariffs, a former U.S. trade official said.
Wendy Cutler, who is now vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute, says the court's decision "throws the president's trade policy into turmoil".
"Partners negotiating hard during the 90-day tariff pause period may be tempted to hold off making further concessions to the U.S. until there is more legal clarity,” she said.
"Likewise, companies will have to reassess the way they run their supply chains, perhaps speeding up shipments to the United States to offset the risk that the tariffs will be reinstated on appeal."
What is the Court of International Trade?
Unlike the Supreme Court, many people won’t have heard of the United States Court of International Trade until very recently, thanks to its ruling over the president’s tariffs.
Here’s a bit about the court, what it does, and who runs it.
The Court of International Trade, established in 1890, has federal jurisdiction to resolve disputes over U.S. customs and international trade laws.
It can also decide on civil action against the U.S. government, its officials and agencies, on cases focused on customs or international trade – as seems to be the case in this latest judgement.
The court is led by a chief judge and has nine judges in total, appointed by the president. Most cases are heard by a single judge.
Of the current judges, four were appointed by Barack Obama, three were appointed by Trump and two were appointed by Joe Biden. However, no more than five judges can be from the same political party.
Analysis: Legal ruling against Trump’s tariffs were inevitable
Political editor David Maddox writes:
While Keir Starmer and the rest of the world’s leaders were rapidly trying to respond to the “liberation day” tariffs imposed by Donald Trump earlier this year, calmer, more measured voices in Washington were warning that the US president would not be able to go through with them.
Never mind that Trump came within hours of having his own Liz Truss moment with a meltdown on the bond markets before treasury secretary Scott Bessent persuaded him to suspend the tariffs just in time. It is understood that this was only achieved because Bessent’s co-conspirator managed to distract Trump’s tariff guru Peter Navarro and keep him away from the president long enough.
The real issue, as pointed out by the Heritage Foundation’s trade expert Andrew Hale, was that Trump never had the monarchical powers to impose these tariffs without legislation from Congress. The US Constitution, with its checks and balances, specifically prevents presidents from acting like tyrants on a whim.
Trump was relying on the emergency powers act which does not even mention the word “tariffs” within it. Added to that it is hard to justify why Canadian maple syrup, Scotch whisky or foreign films should constitute a national emergency.
So the legal ruling yesterday - now subject to appeals - was inevitable and is likely to be upheld in higher courts, probably all the way to the Supreme Court.
What this means though is that the series of trade negotiations, including the one already signed by the US and UK, are in chaos. Do the terms Trump imposed even still apply? It seems not.
In the best-case scenario for Starmer, the UK now has better trading terms with the US minus the 10 per cent tariffs.
But the reckless shock tactics on the global trading system initiated by Trump has now only led to more uncertainty and confusion with this legal ruling.
US futures jump after court rules against Trump
Below, you can read a full breakdown of how the markets reacted in the US and abroad to the news that Donald Trump’s tariffs have been found illegal by an American court.
US trade court rules Trump exceeded his authority with ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs
How are the Asian markets reacting?
Asia’s markets were the first to react to the overnight news that the US Court of International Trade had ruled against Donald Trump’s widespread tariff action.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.5 per cent to 38,263.36. America's largest ally in Asia has been appealing to Trump to cancel the tariffs he has imposed on imports from Japan and also to halt the 25 per cent tariffs on steel, aluminium, and autos.
The ruling also pushed the dollar sharply higher against the Japanese yen. It was trading at 146.06 yen early Thursday, up from 144.87 yen late Wednesday.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3 per cent to 8,418.90.
In South Korea, which, like Japan, relies heavily on exports to the US, the Kospi surged 1.4 per cent to 2,707.77. Shares also were helped by the Bank of Korea's decision to cut its key interest rate to 2.5% from 2.75 per cent, to ease pressure on the economy.
Five other legal challenges to Trump’s tariffs are pending
As news breaks that a US court has ruled Donald Trump’s tariffs illegal, we bring you news that at least five other legal challenges to the tariffs remain pending.
Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, a Democrat whose office is leading the states' lawsuit, called Trump's tariffs unlawful, reckless and economically devastating.
“This ruling reaffirms that our laws matter, and that trade decisions can’t be made on the president’s whim,” Rayfield said in a statement.
Oregon led a coalition of 12 states that asked the court last week to issue a permanent injunction that would halt Trump’s tariffs.
White House blasts 'unelected judges' over major ruling
A White House spokesperson, Kush Desai, savaged the ruling in a statement in which he claimed that the court had not disputed the fact that “foreign countries’ nonreciprocal treatment of the United States” had “ fuelled America’s historic and persistent trade deficits”.
He said that had in turn “created a national emergency that has decimated American communities, left our workers behind, and weakened our defense industrial base.”
It’s not for “unelected judges to decide how to properly address a national emergency.
“President Trump pledged to put America First, and the Administration is committed to using every lever of executive power to address this crisis and restore American Greatness,” he said.
What did the court say?
The court noted that Trump’s tariffs exceed the authority Congress granted to presidents under his cited International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a 1977 law which lays out how the executive can impose import taxes in limited circumstances pursuant to a national emergency.
The judges said Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, which set a 10 per cent baseline tax on all imports and even higher taxes on imports from nearly every one of America’s trading partners, “exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means of tariffs.”
They also rejected Trump’s use of the emergency powers to tax Mexican, Canadian and Chinese imports because those tariffs don’t specifically “deal with an unusual and extraordinary threat with respect to which a national emergency has been declared,” as required by law.
The court rejected the Trump administration's arguments that claimed the president had broad authority in the current situation to impose tariffs under his emergency powers.
“An unlimited delegation of tariff authority would constitute an improper abdication of legislative power to another branch of government,” the judges noted, noting that “any interpretation of IEEPA that delegates unlimited tariff authority is unconstitutional.”
US court rules Trump 'exceeded his authority' on tariffs
A federal trade court on Wednesday blocked President Donald Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs on imports under an emergency-powers law.
The ruling from a three-judge panel came after several lawsuits arguing Trump has exceeded his authority, left U.S. trade policy dependent on his whims and unleashed economic chaos.
Tariffs must typically be approved by Congress, but Trump has says he has the power to act because the country’s trade deficits amount to a national emergency.
He imposed tariffs on most of the countries in the world at one point, sending markets reeling.
In an unsigned opinion released Wednesday, the judges ruled the tariffs will be “vacated,” and they “permanently enjoined” the government from enforcing them.
