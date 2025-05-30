‘Creepy Karoline’: Former Trump lawyer comes up with new nickname for White House press secretary

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb christened White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt “Creepy Karoline” after she launched an attack on the judges who ruled against Trump’s tariff plans.

Cobb, a former prosecutor, jibed that “Creepy Karoline” isn’t being “taken seriously” by Americans during an interview on CNN’s OutFront show Thursday, where host Erin Burnett grilled him on the overturning of Trump’s tariffs in the U.S. courts Wednesday.

Cobb represented Trump during Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Burnett asked what the attorney thought of Leavitt’s claim that the judicial system is being “railroaded by activist judges.”

“I don’t think creepy Karoline – when she speaks – I don’t think anybody in America really takes her seriously on a matter of substance. I mean, she’s not learned by any imagination,” he said.

“And I think her comments are clearly so defensive and so ill-informed that people might largely turn her out. She’s wrong.”

Leavitt vowed that the Trump administration would take Wednesday’s seismic ruling “to the Supreme Court,” after delivering a minutes-long, impassioned screed about the unprecedented rate at which Donald Trump’s second presidency has been rebuffed by the Judicial Branch.

“Keep in mind, these courts are not trying to participate in international trade matters. All they’re doing is ruling on whether a statute authorizes actions by a president. Did Congress delegate its authority to the president under this statute?” Cobb continued.

open image in gallery Ty Cobb has slammed White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as 'Creepy Karoline' ( CNN )

“And the statute in question has never in history been used in connection with tariffs. So, I think the likelihood is that this statute will be upheld and enforced in a way that precludes the president from trying to pretend that he has these all-encompassing powers.”

Leavitt’s fiery jibe at the three judges who declared Trump’s sweeping tariffs illegal continued as she accused them of “threatening to undermine the credibility of the United States on the world stage.”

The press secretary went on to say jurists “brazenly abuse their judicial power to usurp the authority of President Trump.”

open image in gallery Leavitt, 27, is the youngest ever press secretary to work in the White House ( AP )

Leavitt is favored by MAGA and the Trump administration for her perceieved cutthroat jibes on the stand. Trump said during the announcement of her appointment that Leavitt was “smart”, “tough”, and “effective.”

Since taking office in January, the White House has been actively slating the “left-wing legacy media,” upping its fiery rhetoric and straying away from traditional press formalities. The administration even barred an Associated Press reporter from attending an Oval Office event last month – a move that struck a chord and brought about fears regarding the oppression of free speech.

In April, a Washington source told The Independent that UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer must adhere to Donald Trump’s agenda by repealing hate speech laws in order to get a trade deal over the line.