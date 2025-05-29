Independent TV
Watch: Karoline Leavitt says America needs more plumbers, less LGBTQ Harvard graduates
America needs more tradespeople rather than “LGBTQ Harvard graduates”, Karoline Leavitt has said.
Speaking on Fox News, the White House Press Secretary said that Donald Trump wants to give taxpayer money to institutions that “promote American values” and teach “skills we need most in our country”.
Ms Leavitt said that the Trump administration sees plumbers and electricians as more valuable to society than LGBTQ graduates from the Ivy League university.
Her remarks come as the President seeks to pull an estimated $100million (£74milllion) in funding from Harvard - America’s oldest university.
She also slammed the institution for its “illegal, criminal antisemetic behaviour” of allowing pro-Palestine protests on campus, a subject that has seen the Trump administration and the university at loggerheads.
