Trump to host Elon Musk in Oval Office as DOGE kingpin departs administration: Live updates
Trump marks U.S. Steel’s ‘partnership’ with Nippon Steel at Pittsburgh area rally later on Friday
President Donald Trump is hosting Elon Musk in one final White House press event as the Tesla billionaire concludes his tenure in the Trump administration.
The president announced on his TruthSocial platform that the pair would appear together on Friday afternoon.
“I am having a Press Conference tomorrow at 1:30 P.M. EST, with Elon Musk, at the Oval Office,” Trump wrote on TruthSocial on Thursday.
“This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way. Elon is terrific! See you tomorrow at the White House.”
The billionaire’s departure and media appearance with the president follow his criticism of Trump’s “big beautiful bill,” which includes tax cuts and increased spending on border controls, and strengthens efforts to enact immigration restrictions.
Musk announced his official departure from government on his social media platform X on Wednesday, as his 130-day term as a special government employee, leading the Trump administration’s efforts to shrink the federal bureaucracy and find savings, comes to a close this week.
Watch LIVE: President Biden makes first remarks since cancer diagnosis at veterans event
Trump holding rally to promote deal for Nippon to ‘partner’ with US Steel
President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Pennsylvania on Friday to celebrate a details-to-come deal for Japan-based Nippon Steel to invest in U.S. Steel, which he says will keep the iconic American steelmaker under U.S.-control.
Though Trump initially vowed to block the Japanese steelmaker’s bid to buy Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel, he changed course and announced an agreement last week for what he described as “partial ownership” by Nippon. It’s not clear, though, if the deal his administration helped broker has been finalized or how ownership would be structured.
Trump stressed the deal would maintain American control of the storied company, which is seen as both a political symbol and an important matter for the country’s supply chain, industries like auto manufacturing and national security.
Trump, who has been eager to strike deals and announce new investments in the U.S. since retaking the White House, is also trying to satisfy voters, including blue-collar workers, who elected him as he called to protect U.S. manufacturing.
U.S. Steel has not publicly communicated any details of a revamped deal to investors. Nippon Steel issued a statement approving of the proposed “partnership” but also has not disclosed terms of the arrangement.
State and federal lawmakers who have been briefed on the matter describe a deal in which Nippon will buy U.S. Steel and spend billions on U.S. Steel facilities in Pennsylvania, Indiana, Alabama, Arkansas and Minnesota. The company would be overseen by an executive suite and board made up mostly of Americans and protected by the U.S. government’s veto power in the form of a “golden share.”
In the absence of clear details or affirmation from the companies involved, the United Steelworkers union, which has long opposed the deal, this week questioned whether the new arrangement makes “any meaningful change” from the initial proposal.
BREAKING: Trump administration can strip temporary legal status from half a million immigrants
The Trump administration can strip temporary legal status granted to more than 500,000 immigrants under the Biden administration.
Emergency humanitarian protections for roughly 532,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to legally live and work in the country can be revoked.
The brief order noted that Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor dissented.
The decision comes after the court agreed to strip another 350,000 Venezuelans of those same protections:
Supreme Court lets Trump strip humanitarian protections for 350,000 Venezuelans
Trump is the common thread in the flurry of pardons this week
Richard Hall writes:
Donald Trump went on a pardoning spree this week, granting clemency to gang leaders, reality TV fraudsters, and various white collar criminals.
Among the colorful characters freed by the president were a conspicuous number of his own supporters and donors, prompting accusations of corruption and favoritism.
There was also a focus in the pardon list on financial crimes and fraud, both of which Trump has had experience defending himself against.
Norm Eisen, the White House ethics czar under Barack Obama and executive chair of the Democracy Defenders Fund, told The Independent that Trump’s choices had a lot to do with recasting his own past legal troubles.
Read on...
Trump has issued a flurry of pardons this week. The common thread: him
China ‘totally violated’ tariffs pause deal
President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at China once more by claiming that Beijing was somehow not abiding by an interim deal under which both American and Chinese tariff rates on each other’s exports would be dialed back after Trump’s trade war caused them to spike precipitously.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump says China ‘totally violated’ tariffs pause deal: ‘So much for Mr. Nice Guy’
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of the Trump administration.
Today, President Donald Trump hosts Elon Musk in the Oval Office at 1:30 p.m. to mark the tech billionaire’s official departure from the administration. He will continue to advise the president in an unofficial capacity.
Later, Trump heads to Pennsylvania for a rally to mark U.S. Steel’s “partnership” with Japan’s Nippon Steel. Details of the agreement have not yet been announced, but the president says it will keep the iconic American steelmaker in U.S. control.
After a flurry of pardons by the president this week, reality TV stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley will hold a press conference at 11 a.m., having been released from federal prison. The couple had been sentenced to 19 years in total after they were convicted in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in loans.
We will also keep you up to date with the latest developments in Trump’s trade war, following his plan for tariffs on U.S. trade partners, which was initially halted by a federal court but subsequently reinstated on appeal.
This morning, Trump said China “totally violated” his deal to pause tariffs on imports from that nation. He wrote on Truth Social: “So much for Mr. Nice Guy.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments