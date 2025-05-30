Trump says China ‘totally violated’ tariffs pause deal: ‘So much for Mr. Nice Guy’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at China once more by claiming that Beijing was somehow not abiding by an interim deal under which both American and Chinese tariff rates on each other’s exports would be dialed back after Trump’s trade war caused them to spike precipitously.

Writing on Truth Social, the president claimed China had been in “grave economic danger” before the deal was reached two weeks ago after negotiations between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese officials in Switzerland.

He also suggested that the whopping 154-percent tax he had forced American importers to pay on Chinese goods had been “devastating” for China and had caused what he implied was rioting in Chinese streets, causing him to relent and agree to the de-escalation agreement negotiated by Bessent.

“Many factories closed and there was, to put it mildly, “civil unrest.” I saw what was happening and didn’t like it, for them, not for us. I made a FAST DEAL with China in order to save them from what I thought was going to be a very bad situation, and I didn’t want to see that happen,” he said.

Continuing, the president claimed the deal had caused “everything” to “quickly stabilize” with Chinese manufacturers going back to “business as usual” as “everybody was happy.”

“That is the good news!!! The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!” he added.

It was not immediately clear what the president was talking about. Although there have been press reports of strikes and protests by Chinese workers employed by the electric car manufacturer BYD, according to China Labour Bulletin those protests began on March 28, three days before Trump announced the “Liberation Day” tariffs that started a tit-for-tat which caused both China and the U.S. to effectively double the cost of imports from either country.

It was also unclear how Trump believes China has violated the terms of the agreement, which laid out a 90-day pause in the exorbitant mutual tariffs to allow for more talks between the countries.

The White House did not immediately respond to a query on what unrest and violations the president was referring to in his post.