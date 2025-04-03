Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The math behind Donald Trump’s sweeping and allegedly “reciprocal” tariffs may actually be simpler than it seems.

With the help of a large chart, the president unveiled his latest wave of tariffs Wednesday on what he called “Liberation Day.” Trump announced blanket levies of at least 10 percent on every nation - with many facing higher but “discounted reciprocal tariffs.”

Tariffs are taxes charged on goods imported to the U.S., but frequently passed on to consumers by companies.

Trump has long promoted the idea of reciprocal tariffs and said the U.S. was going to charge countries what they charge America. He claimed the new policy is necessary to balance out American competitiveness.

However, financial journalist James Surowiecki, noted the tariff rate for other nations Trump showed off is not in fact a tariff American manufactures pay, but a calculation using the trade deficit.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump unveiled his latest wave of tariffs, on what he called ‘Liberation Day.’ Trump announced blanket 10 percent levies would be imposed as well as varying “discounted reciprocal tariffs ( Reuters )

For example, according to World Population View, the U.S. trade deficit with Japan is around $62.6 billion and the total amount of exports from the U.S. to Japan is $135.8 billion. Dividing the former figure by the latter figure gives a result of 0.46.

According to Trump’s chart the tariff charged to U.S. goods by Japan is 46 percent.

Similarly, the U.S. trade deficit with Thailand is around $41.5 billion and the total amount of exports is $57.7 billion. Dividing the former figure by the latter figure gives a result of 0.719.

According to Trump’s chart the tariff charged to the U.S. from Japan is 72 percent.

Surowiecki claimed that the tariff rates supposedly charged by other countries to the U.S. and touted by Trump during his speech were “just made-up numbers.”

“South Korea, with which we have a trade agreement, is not charging a 50% tariff on U.S. exports. Nor is the EU charging a 39% tariff,” he said, adding “What extraordinary nonsense this is.”

Surowiecki also noted that in any country where U.S. trade deficit or imports is less than 10 percent, or where there was a surplus, a tariff rate of 10 percent was imposed.

open image in gallery Trump’s baseline tariffs go into effect Saturday and reciprocal tariffs Wednesday ( AP )

The United Kingdom has a trade deficit with the U.S. of around $-10.3 billion, according to World Population View. The president’s chart showed a tariff rate of 10 percent applied to the UK.

As well as those facing lesser levies, about 60 countries deemed the “worst offenders” face higher reciprocal tariffs nearing, in some cases, 50 percent.

The baseline tariffs go into effect Saturday and reciprocal tariffs start Wednesday.