Trump tariffs live: Dozens of US states sue to stop ‘insane’ policy as president threatens more global levies
The lawsuit comes as the president warned he could re-impose the higher tariffs in as little as two weeks
A dozen states are suing the Trump administration over its “reckless” and “insane” tariff policies.
The states, including Oregon, Arizona, Illinois, Minnesota, New Mexico and New York, said the policy introduced by Donald Trump was based on a “whim” rather than due process, and would be an added burden to their states’ consumers.
Arizona’s Attorney General Kris Mayes said: “President Trump’s insane tariff scheme is not only economically reckless – it is illegal.”
The lawsuit comes as the president warned he could re-impose the higher tariffs in as little as two weeks.
Within hours of introducing so-called reciprocal tariffs as high as 50 percent on dozens of countries, Trump said he would pause those duties for 90 days to allow time for negotiations.
But on Wednesday, he said if no “great deals” are reached, he will impose the tariffs.
“I’d say over the next couple of weeks, wouldn’t you say? I think so. Over the next two,” he said on Wednesday, CNN reports.
Trump also attacked Federal Reserve chair again, saying Jerome Powell had made a “mistake” keeping interest rates on hold.
States’ lawsuit highlights cost of tariffs to American consumers
A dozen states have sued the Trump administration over what their attorneys general claim are unlawful tariffs.
The office of the Connecticut Attorney General pointed out that studies found 95 per cent of the cost of Trump’s first-term tariffs were paid by Americans, and highlighted a recent study by Yale Budget Lab that found tariffs would increase costs by $4,900 a year for American households.
That research found US consumers face paying 87 percent more for shoes and 65 percent more for clothing in the short term because of the tariffs, which will also add $7,400 to the price of a new car.
Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong said Donald Trump’s “lawless and chaotic” tariffs were a “massive tax” on families and a disaster for businesses and jobs.
“He is destroying our strong economy and robbing from working families to enrich his Mar-a-Lago billionaire cronies,” he said.
“The Constitution is clear-- Trump has no authority to wage this brainless trade war, and we are suing in the Court of International Trade to stop this.”
Trump attacks Powell again, after saying he won’t be fired
The president has yet again attacked the Federal Reserve chair, accusing him of keeping interest rates too high.
Donald Trump has repeatedly hit out at Jerome Powell and last week threatened to fire him soon, before walking those comments back on Tuesday.
Trump said he “might call him” during an Oval Office signing ceremony on Wednesday.
“I believe he’s making a mistake by not lowering interest rates, and I think, as well as we’re doing, we could do much better,” he said, according to CNN.
The Federal Reserve has not lowered interest rates this year, and Powell said in a speech last week that the central bank wanted to wait and see how the new aggressive trade policy affected the economy before moving rates again.
That angered Trump, who believes interest rates should be lower. He called Powell “Mr Too Late” after the European Central Bank lowered its interest rates last week.
President threatens to reimpose high tariffs ‘over next two, three weeks’
Donald Trump has threatened to reimpose higher tariffs on some countries within weeks, potentially re-escalating the global trade war.
Within hours of introducing so-called reciprocal tariffs as high as 50 percent on dozens of countries earlier this month, Trump said he would pause those duties for 90 days to allow time for negotiations.
But on Wednesday, the president said they could be reintroduced sooner.
“In the end, I think what’s going to happen is, we’re going to have a great deals, and by the way, if we don’t have a deal with a company or a country, we’re going to set the tariff,” Trump said in an Oval Office ceremony, reported by CNN.
“I’d say over the next couple of weeks, wouldn’t you say? I think so. Over the next two, three weeks. We’ll be setting the number.”
Trump administration sued by states over 'reckless' tariffs
A dozen states are suing the Trump administration over its “reckless” and “insane” tariff policies they say will hurt their states’ citizens.
Arizona’s Attorney General Kris Mayes, who co-led the coalition of attorneys general in the lawsuit, said the case challenges four of the president’s executive orders that claim he has the power to increase tariffs without any action from congress.
“President Trump’s insane tariff scheme is not only economically reckless – it is illegal,” she said. “Arizona cannot afford President Trump’s massive tax increase. No matter what the White House claims, tariffs are a tax that will be passed on to Arizona consumers.”
New York Attorney General Letitia James said the president “does not have the power to raise taxes on a whim”.
“Donald Trump promised that he would lower prices and ease the cost of living, but these illegal tariffs will have the exact opposite effect on American families,” she said. “His tariffs are unlawful and if not stopped, they will lead to more inflation, unemployment, and economic damage.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments