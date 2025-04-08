Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The nation’s Treasury Secretary has claimed that "50, 60, maybe almost 70 countries” have reached out to the Trump administration seeking to negotiate trade deals amid the ongoing financial chaos caused by the president’s sweeping international tariffs.

Scott Bessent said that Japan, which was one of the several countries singled out by the president during his announcement of the levies, had been one of the first to make contact and would likely be prioritized with negotiations as a result.

The news of possible pacts sent the stock markets surging with the Dow Jones up more than 1,000 points Tuesday. It came a day after Trump threatened China - but the Asian nation has said it refuses to back down.

Speaking to Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow, Bessent said that the president was "better than anyone at giving himself maximum leverage,” adding that the tariffs outlined on April 2 were to give countries “several days to think about it.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business that almost 70 countries had reached out to negotiate trade deals following the announcement of sweeping tariffs

"As I advised on many shows on April 2, I suggested that the foreign officials keep your cool,” he said.

“That you do not escalate and come to us with your offers on how you’re going to drop tariffs, how you’re going to drop non-tariff barriers, how you’re going to stop your currency manipulation, how you’re going to stop the subsidized financing, and at a point, President Trump will be ready to negotiate.”

Trump revealed on Truth Social Monday that he had spoken to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, while saying the country had treated America “very poorly.”

Bessent told Fox News that he and Trade Representative Jameson Greer would now be leading tariff negotiations with the country, but the president would continue to be involved.

The Treasury Secretary said there had not yet been any specific offer from Japan but added that "50, 60, maybe almost 70 countries now have approached us." He did not specify other nations.

Since announcing his 'Liberation Day' tariffs last week, President Donald Trump has threatened China with further levies

"So it’s going to be a busy April, May, maybe into June," Bessent said.

Japan is likely to “get priority" with negotiations "because they came forward very quickly," Bessent added, noting the important military and economic ties between the two nations.

"I'll reiterate what I saw last week for countries that don't retaliate,” he said. “We are at a maximum tariff level, and it is my hope that through good negotiations, all we will do is see levels come down. But that's going to depend on the other countries.”

“And you know, President Trump is going to be personally involved in these negotiations, and he believes, as many of us do, that there's been an unfair playing field, so the negotiations are going to be tough.”

The Independent has contacted the White House for further information about the potential deals with other nations.