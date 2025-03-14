Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Trump live updates: U.S. importers warn president’s 200% tariff threat on E.U. alcohol will kill demand

President’s chaotic trade war continues to unsettle financial markets as administration suffers further political setbacks in court

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad
Friday 14 March 2025 09:56 GMT
CNBC reporter blasts Donald Trump's 'insane' handling of economy

Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 200 percent tariff on European wine, Champagne and spirits in retaliation for the European Union’s proposed 50 percent tariff on American whiskey has prompted domestic wine sellers and importers to warn that such a move would essentially kill off their business.

As Trump’s trade war continues to unsettle financial markets, the president continues to suffer political setbacks in the courts.

Two federal judges ruled on Thursday that Trump’s administration must reinstate the thousands of probationary employees fired from multiple agencies by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Staff from the Departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Energy, Agriculture, Interior and other agencies must get their jobs back, California District Court Judge William Alsup ruled.

Hours later, U.S. District Judge James Bredar issued a similar ruling, ordering fired employees across 18 agencies to be reinstated for at least 14 days.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he will vote for the House Republicans’ new spending bill after all, reducing the chance of the government going into shutdown and demonstrators swarmed Trump Tower in New York City to protest the immigration detention of Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil.

Protesters storm NYC Trump Tower demanding release of Columbia student

Demonstrators swarmed Trump Tower in New York City yesterday to protest the immigration detention of Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil, leading to multiple arrests.

Khalil, a permanent U.S. resident who is married to an American citizen and who hasn’t been charged with breaking any laws, was arrested outside of his apartment on Saturday and faces deportation.

The president has said Khalil’s arrest was the first “of many to come” and vowed on social media to deport students who he said engage in “pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity.”

However, Khalil’s supporters say his arrest is an attack on free speech, and protests have been staged elsewhere in the Big Apple and around the country.

Hundreds also demonstrated on Wednesday outside of a Manhattan courthouse during a brief hearing on his case.

Mike Bedigan reports.

Protesters storm NYC’s Trump Tower to demand the release of Columbia student

Chaotic scenes showed NYPD officers dragging out members out of the building on Thursday
Joe Sommerlad14 March 2025 09:45

Chuck Schumer says he will vote for Republican spending bill to avert government shutdown

The Senate Minority Leader has said he will vote for the House Republicans’ new spending bill after all, reducing the chance of the government going into shutdown.

Schumer signalled earlier this week that Democrats were unhappy at the lack of bipartisan cooperation seen in the drawing up of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s continuing resolution but now appear to be prepared to swallow it rather than be blamed for the inevitable dysfunction.

Here’s Eric Garcia’s report.

Chuck Schumer kills push from Democrats for government shutdown

Senate Democrats are betting voters will know who to blame for a shutdown, Eric Garcia reports
Joe Sommerlad14 March 2025 09:25

Federal judge orders probationary employees fired by DOGE to be rehired

Here’s Ariana Baio’s report.

Federal judge orders fired probationary employees be rehired in another blow to Trump

Probationary employees in six government departments were fired in February.
Joe Sommerlad14 March 2025 09:05

Trump’s 200% tariff threat on E.U. wines and Champagne will kill demand, U.S. importers warn

“I don’t think customers are prepared to pay two to three times more for their favorite wine or Champagne,” Ronnie Sanders, the CEO of Vine Street Imports in Mt. Laurel Township, New Jersey, said.

Jeff Zacharia, president of fine wine retailer Zachys in Port Chester, New York, said 80 percent of the wine he sells is from Europe.

Importers depend on European wines for a big part of their distribution system, he said, and there’s not enough American wine to make up for that.

“This is just going to have a major negative impact on the whole U.S. wine industry in all aspects of it, including U.S. wineries,” he said.

Here’s more.

US wine shops and importers say Trump's threatened 200% tariff on European wines would kill demand

The U.S. is suddenly looking less bubbly for European wines
Joe Sommerlad14 March 2025 08:45

Watch: CNBC reporter blasts Trump's 'insane' handling of the economy

CNBC reporter blasts Trump's 'insane' handling of the economy
Katie Hawkinson14 March 2025 08:30

Dozens of colleges in Trump administration’s crosshairs for ‘anti-semitism’ after Trump administration yanks $400m from Columbia

At least 60 colleges and universities received warnings from the Department of Education to follow their obligation to protect Jewish students on campus or face repercussions, just days after the Trump administration revoked $400 million in grants and contracts to Columbia University for what they call a failure to combat antisemitism on campus.

Dozens of colleges in Trump administration’s crosshairs for ‘anti-semitism’

Department of Education warned colleges and universities across the country of the financial repercussions of what they characterize as failing to protect Jewish students
Ariana Baio14 March 2025 08:00

Watch: The View thrashes ‘despicable’ Gavin Newsom’s ‘inauthentic’ MAGA podcast interviews

The View thrashes ‘despicable’ Gavin Newsom’s ‘inauthentic’ MAGA podcast interviews
Katie Hawkinson14 March 2025 07:30

‘Where’s Elon Musk?’ Democratic Rep angrily calls out missing ‘genius’ at DOGE hearing

A House committee hearing turned explosive when Connecticut Congressman John Larson blasted “genius” Elon Musk for not showing up to a hearing concerning the cuts he was overseeing through the Department of Government Efficiency.

‘Where’s Elon?’ Democratic Rep angrily calls out missing ‘genius’ at DOGE hearing

A House committee hearing turned explosive when Connecticut Congressman John Larson blasted “genius” Elon Musk for not showing up to a hearing concerning the cuts he was overseeing through the Department of Government Efficiency.
Kelly Rissman14 March 2025 07:00

Iran hawks divided over whether Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ works without Europe’s help

Can Washington strategically isolate Iran while growing further apart from Europe itself?

Iran hawks divided over whether Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ works without Europe

Growing tensions between US and its NATO allies comes as west wants to isolate Iran from an interconnected world, writes John Bowden
Katie Hawkinson14 March 2025 06:30

‘No daylight’: Biden refused to let Harris break with him on policy issues during campaign, new book alleges

President Joe Biden refused to allow Vice President Kamala Harris to establish “daylight” between his policies and hers when she succeeded him as the Democratic presidential nominee last summer, an insistence that hamstrung her campaign and ultimately contributed to her defeat to Donald Trump at the polls, a new book alleges.

Biden blocked Harris from breaking with him on policy during 2024 race, book alleges

Former president and aides were more concerned with protecting his legacy than allowing nominee to define her own narrative, authors argue
Joe Sommerlad14 March 2025 06:00

