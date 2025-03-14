Trump live updates: U.S. importers warn president’s 200% tariff threat on E.U. alcohol will kill demand
President’s chaotic trade war continues to unsettle financial markets as administration suffers further political setbacks in court
Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 200 percent tariff on European wine, Champagne and spirits in retaliation for the European Union’s proposed 50 percent tariff on American whiskey has prompted domestic wine sellers and importers to warn that such a move would essentially kill off their business.
As Trump’s trade war continues to unsettle financial markets, the president continues to suffer political setbacks in the courts.
Two federal judges ruled on Thursday that Trump’s administration must reinstate the thousands of probationary employees fired from multiple agencies by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
Staff from the Departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Energy, Agriculture, Interior and other agencies must get their jobs back, California District Court Judge William Alsup ruled.
Hours later, U.S. District Judge James Bredar issued a similar ruling, ordering fired employees across 18 agencies to be reinstated for at least 14 days.
Meanwhile, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said he will vote for the House Republicans’ new spending bill after all, reducing the chance of the government going into shutdown and demonstrators swarmed Trump Tower in New York City to protest the immigration detention of Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil.
Protesters storm NYC Trump Tower demanding release of Columbia student
Demonstrators swarmed Trump Tower in New York City yesterday to protest the immigration detention of Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil, leading to multiple arrests.
Khalil, a permanent U.S. resident who is married to an American citizen and who hasn’t been charged with breaking any laws, was arrested outside of his apartment on Saturday and faces deportation.
The president has said Khalil’s arrest was the first “of many to come” and vowed on social media to deport students who he said engage in “pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity.”
However, Khalil’s supporters say his arrest is an attack on free speech, and protests have been staged elsewhere in the Big Apple and around the country.
Hundreds also demonstrated on Wednesday outside of a Manhattan courthouse during a brief hearing on his case.
Mike Bedigan reports.
Protesters storm NYC’s Trump Tower to demand the release of Columbia student
Chuck Schumer says he will vote for Republican spending bill to avert government shutdown
The Senate Minority Leader has said he will vote for the House Republicans’ new spending bill after all, reducing the chance of the government going into shutdown.
Schumer signalled earlier this week that Democrats were unhappy at the lack of bipartisan cooperation seen in the drawing up of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s continuing resolution but now appear to be prepared to swallow it rather than be blamed for the inevitable dysfunction.
Here’s Eric Garcia’s report.
Chuck Schumer kills push from Democrats for government shutdown
Federal judge orders probationary employees fired by DOGE to be rehired
Here’s Ariana Baio’s report.
Federal judge orders fired probationary employees be rehired in another blow to Trump
Trump’s 200% tariff threat on E.U. wines and Champagne will kill demand, U.S. importers warn
Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 200 percent tariff on European wine, Champagne and spirits in retaliation for the European Union’s proposed 50 percent tariff on American whiskey has prompted domestic wine sellers and importers to warn that such a move would essentially kill off their business.
“I don’t think customers are prepared to pay two to three times more for their favorite wine or Champagne,” Ronnie Sanders, the CEO of Vine Street Imports in Mt. Laurel Township, New Jersey, said.
Jeff Zacharia, president of fine wine retailer Zachys in Port Chester, New York, said 80 percent of the wine he sells is from Europe.
Importers depend on European wines for a big part of their distribution system, he said, and there’s not enough American wine to make up for that.
“This is just going to have a major negative impact on the whole U.S. wine industry in all aspects of it, including U.S. wineries,” he said.
Here’s more.
US wine shops and importers say Trump's threatened 200% tariff on European wines would kill demand
Watch: CNBC reporter blasts Trump's 'insane' handling of the economy
Watch: The View thrashes ‘despicable’ Gavin Newsom’s ‘inauthentic’ MAGA podcast interviews
