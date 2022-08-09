House committee claims victory in battle for Donald Trump’s tax returns

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Members of Congress on the House Ways and Means Committee announced a victory in their battle to obtain Donald Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday, the culmination of a years-long battle in the war to prove longstanding allegations of fraud and wrongdoing that have dogged the president for years.

The Democrat-led committee announced on Twitter that a court’s decision meant that lawmakers would obtain Mr Trump’s financial records “immediately”.

The decision is signficant because it will finally allow House lawmakers to address allegations of corruption and fraud that were first raised about the president in news reports and confirmed on the record by Michael Cohen, his former attorney, during revealing House testimony in 2019.

