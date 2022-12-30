Trump’s tax returns made public after multi-year court battle

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The House Ways and Means Committee has released six years of former president Donald Trump’s tax returns, bringing an end to the twice-impeached ex-president’s yearslong effort to shield his finances from public view.

The panel made public redacted versions of Mr Trump’s business and personal tax returns for the years 2015, when he announced his candidacy for the presidency in the 2016 election, through 2020, the last full year of his term.

The release of the ex-president’s tax returns finally allows the public a window into his financial condition that was denied during his 2016 presidential campaign and his failed reelection bid in 2020. Mr Trump was the only major party presidential candidate since the Watergate era to refuse to make his tax returns public, though he frequently claimed he could not do so because they were under audit.

Last week, committee members voted along party lines to release Mr Trump’s returns after redacting them to conceal sensitive data such as social security numbers and contact details. The decision was one of the last acts of the House’s tax-writing and regulation committee after four years of Democratic control, as the current Democratic majority’s ability to release the documents will lapse when the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January.

The documents could shed light on the rather opaque conditions of Mr Trump’s income and net worth, both of which have been shrouded in secrecy for years. They were obtained just weeks ago after the Supreme Court declined to take up a last-ditch effort by Mr Trump to keep the committee from obtaining his returns under a century-old law allowing the chair of either the House Ways and Means or Senate Finance Committees to request any American’s tax return from the Treasury Department.

The outgoing Ways and Means chairman, Representative Richard Neal of Massachusetts, had initially resisted demands from liberal activists to immediately seek and publish Mr Trump’s returns when Democrats took control of the House in 2019, but requested them from the Treasury Department in April of that year to determine whether the Internal Revenue Service’s longstanding program to conduct mandatory audits of presidents’ tax returns was functioning properly.

Under then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the department refused to produce the returns despite federal law stating that the secretary “shall” honour such requests from the House Ways and Means chair. Mr Mnuchin and the Trump administration defended the refusal to follow a longstanding federal law by suggesting that the Democratic chairman’s reason for requesting them was a pretext for simply exposing them to embarras Mr Trump.

According to a committee report released earlier this month, the IRS failed to conduct the audits of Mr Trump’s taxes that have long been required during his presidency, and only launched an audit of his 2016 returns — which would’ve been filed during his first year in the White House — on the day Mr Neal requested copies of the returns in April 2019.

That failure to give the required scrutiny to Mr Trump’s returns stands in stark contrast to how other presidents have been treated by the IRS. Spokespersons for the White House and for former president Barack Obama have confirmed that President Joe Biden and Mr Obama both have had their taxes audited by the IRS during each year they have been in the White House.

This is a developing story. More follows...