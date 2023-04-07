Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Donald Trump against hiring anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer, branding her as “mentally unstable” and a “documented liar” during a public clash.

Ms Green, a far-right lawmaker from Georgia, claimed on Twitter that Ms Loomer had attacked her for not supporting her own congressional ambitions and supporting Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

She was scathing in her remarks about Ms Loomer after The New York Times reported that the former president has asked aides to find a position for her on his 2024 campaign or a supportive Super PAC.

Laura Loomer waits backstage during a "Demand Free Speech" rally on Freedom Plaza on July 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

“Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar. She can not be trusted,” tweeted Ms Greene on Friday.

“She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle. She loves the alleged FBI informant and weirdo Nick Fuentes. She tried to get hired on the Ye campaign after the infamous Maralago dinner, but Kanye West refused to hire her so now she’s running to Trump,” she continued. “Never hire or do business with a liar. Liars are toxic and poisonous to everything they touch. I’ll make sure he knows.”

Ms Greene is a vocal supporter of Mr Trump and went to New York to back him on the day of his historic arrest and arraignment.

Ms Loomer, who ran and lost a 2020 campaign in Florida, has referred to Islam as a “cancer” and was banned from Twitter over comments she made about Representative Ilhan Omar.

US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) walks through the crowd gathered outside New York courthouse for Donald Trump arraignment (Getty Images)

“Not very “Christian” of you to lie like this.. especially on Good Friday,” Ms Loomer responded on Twitter.

And she added: “Gee, what happened? Why don’t you tell everyone how you asked me for help raising money, you rented my email lists, you asked me to give you my opposition research on Ilhan Omar. Stop being jealous and sabotaging one of Trump’s biggest loyalists.”

She later tweeted, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen MTG attack DeSantis publicly. Really makes you wonder…”