Trump claims ‘billionaires on the left’ partly to blame for violence against Tesla

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump said in an interview that “billionaires on the left” are partly to blame for the violence seen against Tesla vehicles and facilities across the country in recent months.

The president said on Newsmax Tuesday that the same group of mysterious people were also “probably involved” in his various legal battles.

“The Tesla violence. Have you heard anything about billionaires on the left, whether it's Soros or somebody else?Have you heard anything about planning, coordination, funding for these attacks?” asked Newsmax host Greg Kelly.

Trump replied: “I believe that that is part of it, yeah. There are some of them that were involved with my trials that were, I think, probably involved with that also.” The president did not elaborate on identities or provide further details.

open image in gallery In recent months attacks on Tesla vehicles, showrooms and factories have grown across the U.S. In an interview Tuesday Donald Trump said ‘billionaires on the left’ are partly to blame ( Las Vegas Sun )

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment and clarification on the remarks.

Trump’s comments follow a spate of attacks against the electric vehicle company whose CEO is Trump’s self-proclaimed “First Buddy” Elon Musk.

According to NBC News, at least 80 attacks have been reported against Tesla vehicles since the tech billionaire began gutting the federal government through his Department of Government Efficiency in January.

Protests targeting Tesla showrooms have also erupted across the U.S., and charging sites set ablaze, and vehicles vandalized. Others are selling their Teslas and company stocks amid growing unease over Musk’s political influence and relationship with Trump.

open image in gallery Trump described Tesla boss Elon Musk as a ‘wonderful patriot’ and a ‘legitimate guy’ ( Getty Images )

Speaking to Newsmax, Trump again defended Musk as “a wonderful patriot” and “a legitimate guy” who had never asked him for a favor.

Last week, Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed to treat those who vandalize Teslas as “domestic terrorists,” a label used by the president earlier this month. On Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed reports that a task force dedicated to investigating the attacks had been established.

Sharing an article by a New York Post reporter on X, Patel wrote: “The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response.”