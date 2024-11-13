Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump mused on Wednesday about the prospect of serving a constitutionally barred third term as president, though his Republican colleagues insist he was just joking.

“I suspect I won’t be running again, unless you do something,” Trump reportedly told his GOP colleagues in the House, as they met ahead of congressional leadership elections. “Unless you say, ‘He’s so good, we have to just figure it out.’”

Those in the room later said the president-elect was only kidding. The 22nd Amendment of the Constitution specifies that presidents can only serve up to two full terms.

“That was a joke. It was clearly a joke,” Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee told The Hill. “I leaned over to somebody beside me, [Arizona Rep.] Andy Biggs, and I said, that’ll be the headlines tomorrow, ‘Trump trying to thwart the Constitution,’ which — there’s nothing further from the truth.”

Not everyone seemed to feel that way.

Representative Dan Goldman of New York, a Democrat, plans to introduce a resolution on Thursday affirming the 22nd Amendment would bar Trump from a third term, The New York Times reports.

Trump has mused multiple times on the campaign trail about serving more than two terms ( AP )

He called on legislators from both parties to “stand by the oath we all took to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and confirm the Congress’ commitment to this principle.”

The resolution would make clear that the 22nd Amendment “applies to two terms in the aggregate,” even if they are non-consecutive, like Trump’s. Only one previous president, Grover Cleveland, has served two non-consecutive terms beginning in 1884 and 1892.

However, it is thought unlikely that Goldman’s resolution will make it to a vote in the Republican-dominated House.

During a May speech at the National Rifle Association convention, Trump mentioned himself in the same breath as Franklin D. Roosevelt, the four-term Democratic president who helped inspire the 22nd Amendment in the first place.

The amendment, ratified in 1951, came after Roosevelt had been elected four consecutive times, from 1932 to 1944. He died in office in April 1945, shortly into his fourth term.

The amendment states that presidents can serve a maximum of two full terms, and that if a vice president becomes president during the term of their predecessor, which has occured nine times in US history due to death or resignation, they can still serve two full terms as long as they serve less than half of their predecessor’s remaining term.

Before Roosevelt, whose time in office coincided with the twin international crises of the Depression and the Second World War, presidents had observed an unofficial tradition of not serving more than two terms.

Trump has raised the prospect of serving a third term and violating other democratic terms before.

“You know, FDR 16 years – almost 16 years – he was four terms. I don’t know, are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term?” he asked the crowd.

Elsewhere on the 2024 campaign trail, Trump suggested he would be a “dictator” and abuse power only on “day one” of his new administration, and told an audience of Christians if he got elected “you’re not going to have to vote” in the future.

During the 2020 campaign, Trump made similar comments, suggesting he could be “entitled” to “another four” years after winning a second term, and in 2018 praised Chinese president Xi Jinping’s potential lifetime term in office as “great,” saying “maybe we’ll give that a shot someday.”

When pressed on whether he actually believes he can serve a third term, Trump has said he doesn’t want one.

“I wouldn’t be in favor of it. I wouldn’t be in favor of a challenge [to the 22nd Amendment]. Not for me,” Trump toldTIME in April. “I wouldn’t be in favor of it at all. I intend to serve four years and do a great job.

Trump and his supporters often insist the Republican is joking or not being literal after he faces scrutiny for his statements, including after the Access Hollywood scandal, Trump’s call for Russia to release hacked emails from the Clinton campaign, and the president’s suggestion in his first term that disinfectant could be used as a treatment against Covid.

22nd Amendment debate aside, observers are alarmed that Trump adopted quasi-fascist rhetoric on the 2024 campaign trail, including claiming immigrants are ”destroying the blood of our countryr” and suggesting using the military to go after internal domestic critics, whom he dubbed the “enemy within.”