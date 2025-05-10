Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump claims that there has been “a total reset” with China after his aggressive tariffs fueled a trade war with the world’s second-biggest economy.

The two countries are holding high-stakes talks this weekend after being at loggerheads for weeks over the tariffs.

“A very good meeting today with China, in Switzerland. Many things discussed, much agreed to. A total reset negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner,” Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday evening. “We want to see, for the good of both China and the U.S., an opening up of China to American business. GREAT PROGRESS MADE!!!”

While no handout of the negotiations has yet been provided by either country, China’s state-run news agency Xinhua described Saturday’s meetings as “an important step toward resolving the dispute.”

Saturday’s meeting with China lasted at least eight hours, according to the Wall Street Journal, but a deal was not announced.

The White House announced this week that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would be meeting with their Chinese counterparts in Geneva in an attempt to thrash out a deal.

Trump imposed tariffs of 145 percent on Chinese goods, while China has set 125 percent tariffs on U.S. products, with huge consequences for both countries. China supplies a massive amount of electronics, toys, textiles and furniture to the U.S. as it buys grains and oilseeds from American farmers, as well as oil and gas.

This is a developing story