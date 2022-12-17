Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The site where Donald Trump is selling his widely-mocked $99 digital trading cards is claiming that they have sold out their inventory.

Mr Trump said in an announcement on Thursday that the “limited edition cards” would be “a great Christmas gift”.

According to tracker OpenSea, there were 45,000 images up for sale at the start.

The site hosting the sale of the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) claimed that “these Digital Trading Cards are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign”.

“NFT INT LLC is not owned, managed or controlled by Donald J Trump, The Trump Organization, CIC Digital LLC or any of their respective principals or affiliates,” it said.

Twitter users were quick to mock Trump supporters for buying the trading cards.

“Trump has already sold out all 45,000 of his $99 digital trading cards. The same people screaming about ‘inflation’ and ‘gas prices’ just paid $99 for a single JPEG image,” progressive YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen tweeted.

“They’re not JPEGs. They are NFTs. Educate yourself, Tyler,” Trump supporter Nick Adams responded.

“Perhaps they want to trade them for classified documents?” one Twitter user said.

“I’m sorry, they paid HOW much for a digital trading card?? They really are the stupidest people alive,” another added.

“There’s different levels of stupidity with Drumpf supporters. There’s morons, then you have Magats and finally the ride or dies or simply known as total f***ing idiots,” a third said.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but hopefully this is money laundering and not actual people buying these,” another critic tweeted.

One Twitter user said the sales revealed “why there’s still a strong possibility for Trump to be re-elected again. With all the s**t that’s been going down in the world lately there are enough flat earthers and Q-fanatics who actually believe the images that he sells on those cards. Hilarious. Yet”.

“Yep. They SOLD OUT in like 12hrs. Been telling y’all this is cult. At this point, anyone still following him is unlikely to recover. EVER...” another added.

“The fact that people are this dumb that they would spend $100 a pop on badly photoshopped images of Trump explains how Trump got elected President in the first place. How embarrassing,” Brad Pritchett said.

The announcement of the sale drew criticism from established supporters and former advisors of Mr Trump, such as his former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who said, “I can’t do this anymore,” on his podcast, adding that anyone involved “ought to be fired today”.

While people expected the announcement to be about his 2024 campaign that he officially launched last month, Mr Trump instead shared a video in which he boosted the sale of the digital trading cards.

On Truth Social, Mr Trump wrote that the cards were “very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting”.

NFT advocates claim that they are the digital version of collectables, while critics have spoken about risks emerging in the market following its evolvement out of the world of cryptocurrency, the BBC noted.

Both crypto and NFTs have seen a major decrease in market activity this year.

A congressional report noted earlier this year that sales of NFTs have been used to gather credit card and other kinds of financial information, and the area has seen a number of other scams.