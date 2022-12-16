✕ Close Trump compares January 6th riot to Black Lives Matter protests

The much-anticipated “major announcement” from Donald Trump on Thursday was met with less fanfare than the ex-president perhaps hoped as he unveiled his plans to release digital trading cards.

“These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” wrote Mr Trump on Truth Social while sharing a picture of one of the cards.

Meanwhile, a new national poll found that Mr Trump’s favourability rating has dropped to its lowest level since 2015, as a separate one from the Wall Street Journal found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is outpacing the one-term president among likely GOP primary voters in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

The poll, released Wednesday from Quinnipiac University, showed that just 31 per cent of registered voters surveyed hold a favourable opinion of the twice-impeached president, with 59 per cent holding an unfavourable view.

Meanwhile, January 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson told reporters the panel’s final meeting will take place early next week and the release of its final report will be on 21 December.