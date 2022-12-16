Trump news - live: Trump ‘superhero’ announcement revealed as approval drops to lowest since 2015
The former president’s approval ratings haven’t been this low since 2015, a new poll found
Trump compares January 6th riot to Black Lives Matter protests
The much-anticipated “major announcement” from Donald Trump on Thursday was met with less fanfare than the ex-president perhaps hoped as he unveiled his plans to release digital trading cards.
“These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” wrote Mr Trump on Truth Social while sharing a picture of one of the cards.
Meanwhile, a new national poll found that Mr Trump’s favourability rating has dropped to its lowest level since 2015, as a separate one from the Wall Street Journal found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is outpacing the one-term president among likely GOP primary voters in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.
The poll, released Wednesday from Quinnipiac University, showed that just 31 per cent of registered voters surveyed hold a favourable opinion of the twice-impeached president, with 59 per cent holding an unfavourable view.
Meanwhile, January 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson told reporters the panel’s final meeting will take place early next week and the release of its final report will be on 21 December.
‘The Trump Train is at the last stop’: Twitter users blast former president after trading cards announcement
Twitter users were quick to mock the former president after he announced that he was selling digital trading cards.
“Donald Trump’s major announcement was that he’s selling digital superhero trading cards. I can’t believe that pathetic putz was ever president,” one Twitter user said.
“The Trump Train is at the last stop. Donald Trump reached the end of the line & is now a runaway train rolling into oblivion. He made a ‘major announcement’ that he’s now selling $99 digital trading cards of himself. The transition from surreal to absurd to pitiful is complete,” Shannon Fisher added.
“The best thing about this is that the MAGA ecosystem went into overdrive yesterday when he teased a ‘big announcement.’ His VP pick? Speaker of the House? A new lawsuit? Teaming up with Musk? Nope, Trump superhero trading cards,” lawyer Ron Filipkowski wrote.
In a video announcement of the trading cards, Mr Trump said he was “hopefully your favourite president of all time – better than Lincoln, better than Washington”.
EXPLAINER: Will immigration surge as asylum rule ends?
Since the pandemic began, the United States has been using a public health rule designed to limit the spread of disease to expel asylum-seekers on the southern border.
Title 42, as it’s called, has been used more than 2.5 million times to expel migrants since March 2020, although that number includes people who repeatedly attempted to cross the border.
But because of a judge’s ruling, starting next Wednesday immigration authorities can no longer use Title 42 to quickly expel prospective asylum-seekers. The change comes as surging numbers of people are seeking to enter the country through the southern border, and with Republicans intent on making immigration a key issue when they take control of the House in January.
A look at Title 42 and the potential impact of the ruling:
HOW IT STARTED
In March 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order limiting migration across the southern and northern borders, saying it was necessary to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The virus was ravaging the U.S., schools were shutting down and hospitals filling up, and President Donald Trump was trying numerous ways to limit migration, his signature political issue.
VOICES: Trump’s superhero narrative is clearly laughable – but there is a sinister side to it too
“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!” former President Donald Trump blared from his social network Truth Social on Thursday morning. Trump then announced that he was releasing a Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection (collect them all!) The cards depict Trump as a superhero. In one he stands in a Trump wrestling ring wearing a skintight costume, with flag cape, giant “T” on his chest, and rippling abs.
The superhero imagery and the crass cash grab have both provoked a wave of mockery, as you’d expect. Reporter Maggie Haberman noted that Trump at one point had wanted to be wheeled out of Walter Reed hospital with a Superman shirt under his outfit which he could pull open to reveal his good health at an opportune moment. MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough laughed out loud at the cards. “We are in third grade!” he exclaimed.
Trump supporters share their dismay at former president’s trading card scheme
Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis shared her lack of enthusiasm at the announcement that Mr Trump is now selling digital trading cards.
Mr Trump said buyers could win “golf with you and a group of your friends at one of my beautiful golf courses and they are beautiful. I’m also doing zoom calls, a one on one meeting, autographs and memorabilia, and so much more. We’re doing a lot”.
“My official Trump digital trading cards are $99 which doesn’t sound like very much for what you’re getting,” he claimed in the announcement video.
The anonymous pro-Trump account with more than a million followers known as “Catturd” wrote that “my 3 guesses of Trump’s big announcement today were ... 1) Getting back on Twitter. 2) Picked a VP. 3) Leaving the worthless Republican Party to form a 3rd party- patriot party. Introducing Donald Trump digital playing cards wasn’t even on my bingo card”.
“Please tell me this is [a] troll and the real major announcement will come later today,” the account added.
‘He’s done his time’: GOP governor says party is ‘moving on’ from Trump
The Republican Governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu, has said that the party is “moving on” from Donald Trump.
“He’s done his time. He’s done his service. We’re moving on,” Mr Sununu told CNN.
He added that it’s “un-American” to “be a country where the best opportunity for our future leadership is the leadership of yesterday”.
“There’s an argument to be made that someone like DeSantis could beat him in a primary today,” Mr Sununu said.
“Ron would be a good president,” he added regarding the Florida governor.
‘Has Trump lost his mind’: MAGA supporters blast ‘major’ trading cards announcement
Supporters of Donald Trump appear to be souring on the former president as his “major announcement” that he’s selling digital trading cards flops within parts of the MAGA movement.
In a video announcement of the trading cards, Mr Trump said he was “hopefully your favourite president of all time – better than Lincoln, better than Washington”.
“I’m doing my first official Donald J Trump NFT collection right here and right now. They’re called Trump digital trading cards,” Mr Trump said, adding that the cards would feature “really incredible artwork pertaining to my life and my career. It’s been very exciting. You can collect your Trump digital cards, just like a baseball card, or other collectables”.
Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro sarcastically tweeted: “Thank God, the digital trading cards are here. It was indeed a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT.”
The former president said “one of the best parts” is that “each card comes with an automatic chance to win amazing prizes like dinner with me. I don’t know if that’s an amazing prize, but it’s what we have”.
VIDEO: The Trump Organization Was Fined Thousands for Contempt Secretly This Past Summer
Trump says he would ban government from calling domestic speech ‘misinformation’ or ‘disinformation'
Mr Trump has said that he would ban the government from labelling a domestic speech as misinformation or disinformation if he retakes the White House.
In a video shared with the New York Post, Mr Trump said “I will sign an executive order banning any federal department or agency from colluding with any organization, business or person to censor, limit, categorize or impede the lawful speech of American citizens. I will then ban federal money from being used to label domestic speech as mis- or disinformation”.
He added that he would fire any federal staff that appears to have taken part in censorship.
“Directly or indirectly, whether they are the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, the FBI, the DOJ, no matter who they are,” he said.
“If any US university is discovered to have engaged in censorship activities or election interferences in the past, such as flagging social media content for removal or blacklisting, those universities should lose federal research dollars and federal student loan support for a period of five years, and maybe more,” he added.
Trump ridiculed for ‘major announcement’ that he’s selling digital trading cards
Former President Donald Trump is being mocked over his “major announcement” that he’s selling digital trading cards featuring himself depicted as a superhero, among other characters.
“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!” Mr Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social on Thursday.
“These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” he added. “GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!”
Twitter users were quick to mock the announcement.
“OH MY F***ING GOD TRUMP’S MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT IS *DIGITAL* TRADING CARDS FEATURING HIS OWN BIG DUMB STUPID PUMPKIN FACE and holy s**t he’s selling them for a hundred bucks I s**t you not. I wish I was making this up. And the rubes are going to eat this s**t right up,” Jeff Tiedrich wrote.
Maggie Haberman of The New York Times tweeted that “Trump wanted to be wheeled out of Walter Reed in a Superman shirt under his actual shirt. Aides talked him out of it (and then Meadows devoted several lines in his book to claiming it hadn’t happened). So instead he does it virtually and tries to make money off it”.
