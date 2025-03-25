Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge on Tuesday appeared skeptical that the Trump administration had solid evidence to support its decision to stop issuing passports with a non-binary ‘X’ sex marker.

“You’ve got to give me something, or else I’ll assume there’s nothing,” Massachusetts federal Judge Julia Kobick reportedly said in court in a hearing for a lawsuit challenging the policy, according to Bloomberg Law.

The administration has argued that the president has wide latitude over passport policy. They also say that the challengers can still travel abroad, but that the government “is not responsible for Plaintiffs’ choice to change their sex designation for state documents but not their passport.”

The judge appeared skeptical of this too, reportedly telling administration lawyers on Tuesday, “That’s a very sweeping argument.”

The American Civil Liberties Union, which helped bring the lawsuit, argued that the reason for the passport policy is “inexplicable to anything other than animus.”

Last month, the group helped a collection of transgender, intersex, and nonbinary people sue the administration over the passport policy, which came after Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating that the government recognize only two immutable sexes, male and female, on government documents.

They allege that the inability to update the sex marker on their passports has put them at risk during foreign travel, caused invasive questioning at airports, and prevented one plaintiff from traveling abroad to receive gender-affirming medical care.

Transgender, nobinary, and intersex people like Ash Lazarus Orr are suing administration over passport policy, arguing it violates their rights and puts them in danger ( AP )

The suit claims the Trump administration has violated equal protection, travel, privacy, and speech rights, as well as the Administrative Procedure Act.

“This is preventing me from having an accurate identification and the freedom to move about the country as well as internationally,” Ash Lazarus Orr, one of the plaintiffs, told The Associated Press. “This has really, truly impeded on my life and my freedom as well ... The government is questioning who I am as a trans person.”

As The Independent has reported, critics of the administration argue that the passport policy doesn’t fall in line with present-day medical understandings of sex and gender.

Intersex people, for instance, are born with a combination of anatomical, genetic, or hormonal characteristics that do not fall into the binary categories of male or female. Mainstream medical groups like the American Medical Association recognize gender as a spectrum.

“The sex and gender executive order is ideology,” Carl Charles, a senior attorney at the advocacy group Lambda Legal, previously told The Independent. “Its ideology is, ‘Let’s ignore science. Let’s ignore the experts. Let’s ignore people’s lived experiences.’”