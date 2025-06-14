Trump considering adding another 36 countries to his no travel list including African and Caribbean nations: report

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration is considering implementing travel restrictions to 36 more countries, including some major U.S. partners such as Egypt and Djibouti, according to an internal memo seen by the Washington Post.

The memo, signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and sent to U.S. diplomats on Saturday, says the governments of the listed nations have 60 days to meet new requirements established by the State Department.

The State Department alleged that some of the countries mentioned have not met various benchmarks, such as “no competent or cooperative central government authority” to provide reliable identity documents or a large number of citizens who have violated the terms of their visas.

However, the memo included a caveat: if a country is willing to accept third-country nationals who are being removed from the U.S., it would ease other concerns.

The list of countries, which could face visa restrictions, travel bans, or other restrictions, includes 25 countries in Africa: Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio sent a memo to diplomats representing 36 countries, indicating the U.S. could implement new travel restrictions ( REUTERS )

Several Caribbean nations are on the list as well: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia.

Additionally, there are four countries in Asia listed: Bhutan, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, and Syria; and three countries in Oceania: Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu

Those countries have until Wednesday at 8 a.m. to provide the State Department with an initial plan of action to meet the new requirements.

The Independent has asked the White House and State Department for comment

It’s unclear if the travel restrictions would take effect after that deadline.

Reports about the new internal memo arrive just one week after Trump revived his first-term travel ban and announced a full travel ban on 12 countries and travel restrictions on seven others.

In January, Trump signed an executive order asking the State Department to identify countries “for which vetting and screening information is so deficient as to warrant a partial or full suspension” on nationals from those countries.

Those actions are part of the president’s crackdown on immigration – both domestically, by conducting a mass deportation campaign against undocumented immigrants, and internationally, by restricting travel to and from certain countries.

Although Trump’s anti-immigration approach was expected in his second term, the scale and force at which it’s occurred have startled lawmakers and U.S. residents.