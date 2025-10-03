Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Treasury has released a draft design of a $1 coin with President Donald Trump’s image on it.

Treasurer Brandon Beach shared the “first drafts” on X, writing Friday that the coins were designed to honor America’s 250th anniversary. Beach noted he will share more details on the coins after the government shutdown, which is now in its third day, comes to an end.

The “heads” side of the coin will feature Trump’s profile, the draft designs show. The other side will show Trump raising his fist with the U.S. flag in the background, along with the words “Fight, Fight, Fight,” and the usual “United States of America” and “E Pluribus Unum.”

This image resembles the infamous photo of Trump raising his fist at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024, moments after he was shot in the ear by a would-be assassin. Trump chanted “Fight! Fight! Fight!” as Secret Service agents ushered him off the stage.

open image in gallery The U.S. Treasury is considering minting a coin that bears President Donald Trump's image to celebrate America's 250th anniversary ( U.S. Treasury )

The draft design has raised questions, as U.S. law states that “only the portrait of a deceased individual may appear on United States currency and securities.”

However, exceptions appear to have been made in the past. Furthermore, coins are produced by the U.S. Mint, while currency is produced by the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing, according to the Treasury website.

For example, the U.S. Mint unveiled a design for a gold coin featuring Former First Lady Nancy Reagan in February 2016, one month before her death. Former President Calvin Coolidge’s portrait also appeared on a half dollar in 1926, marking the “first time a U.S. President's portrait appeared on a coin during his lifetime,” according to the U.S. Treasury website.

The Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020, which allows the Treasury to issue “$1 dollar coins with designs emblematic of the U.S. semiquincentennial,” also states that “no head and shoulders portrait or bust of any person, living or dead, and no portrait of a living person may be included in the design on the reverse of specified coins.”

open image in gallery The ‘tails’ side of the coin resembles this gesture made by President Donald Trump just moments after he was shot in the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last summer. ( Getty Images )

The Independent has contacted the Treasury Department for comment.

This isn’t the first Trump-themed celebration for the country’s milestone birthday. In June, Trump hosted a massive military parade in Washington, D.C., celebrating 250 years of the U.S. military. The event, which cost about $30 million, also coincided with his 79th birthday.

A Treasury Department spokesperson confirmed that the design hasn’t been finalized yet.

“While a final $1 dollar coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States’ semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles,” the spokesperson said.