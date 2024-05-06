Trump trial live: Trump threatened with jail for future gag order violations as judge hands down another fine
Former president back in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday for further witness testimony
Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial has resumed at Manhattan Criminal Court with Judge Juan Merchan finding the former president in contempt of court for a tenth time, fining him another $1,000 and warning the next violation of his gag order will result in jail time.
Last week’s session ended with emotional testimony from the former president’s one-time White House communication director Hope Hicks, who recounted her experiences serving his presidential campaign in October 2016 when the notorious Access Hollywood tape emerged and said Mr Trump “knew” Michael Cohen had paid off adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Over the weekend, the GOP 2024 contender returned to Florida to attend the Republican National Committee’s Spring Donor Retreat at the Four Seasons Hotel in Palm Beach, where he hobnobbed with influential conservatives, including many in contention to be his running mate, and delivered a scathing speech saying Joe Biden’s cabinet was running a “Gestapo administration.”
The White House accused Mr Trump of “echoing the appalling rhetoric of fascists, lunching with neo-Nazis, and fanning debunked conspiracy theories”.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward is covering the trial at Manhattan Criminal Court.
Court will resume at 2.15pm.
Expect a new witness to take the stand...
Assistant District Attorney Colangelo is back for a few questions in redirect.
Did McConney later become aware that there were “conversations that Weisselberg left you in the dark about?” Yes.
“This was all happening above your head?” Yes.
“You were told to do something and you did it?” Yes.
That’s it for McConney as a witness.
Judge Merchan excuses the jurors for lunch.
Bove notes that the 1099 form doesn’t offer space to note whether Cohen’s paid “legal expenses” were for expenses incurred while working as a lawyer, and that it wasn’t up to them to tell Cohen “how to account for those personal payments on his taxes”.
“You don’t know what he did with that, right?” he asks.
Basically, if Cohen didn’t note what he did with his money elsewhere, that’s not on Trump.
Bove concludes cross-examination. He also noted an agent signed off on government ethics forms.
Bove: “Retainer agreements can be verbal, correct?”
Bove notes that McConney’s instruction for Cohen’s first invoices to be paid from the Trust was an attempt to “try to figure out how to pay President Trump’s expenses while he is in DC.”
Don Jr and Eric could sign off on them. McConney agrees.
Bove says that an attempt to “get around that practical issue.” McConney agrees.
Bove asks McConney if he believed the ledger-generating software “was a bit antiquated, was it not?”
“These categories there was a level of rigidity to them, right?” he said. “When you’re talking about payments to an attorney, ‘legal expenses’ is the category you would use, right?”
Bove’s style of questioning is evident again — leaning heavily on yes or no answers.
I should’ve kept a counter for the number of yes or no questions Bove has asked throughout this trial so far. It’s pretty much every single one. I can’t recall any open-ended ones.
Bove is suggesting that Cohen’s email signature (“personal attorney to President Donald J Trump”) would lead McConney to believe that Cohen was being paid for legal work.
In January 2017, the Trump Organization was in “flux” and in “chaos,” Bove says, using McConney’s prior testimony.
“That’s putting it mildly,” McConney says. Things were “drastically” changing.
For the first time, Trump was “hundreds of miles away,” according to Bove.
“I don’t remember seeing him in New York at all,” McConney says.
Cross-examination of McConney begins
The prosecution concludes the direct examination of McConney and Trump defence attorney Emil Bove begins to cross-examine the former Trump Organization executive.
In 2017, “Michael Cohen was a lawyer, right?” Bove asks.
McConney, smiling: “OK.”
Fair to say that McConney is not a fan.
Bove is asking whether McConney ever talked to Trump about any of this and whether Trump ever asked him to do “anything” that he just testified about. He says he did not.
McConney also never talked to Cohen about it.
Colangelo asked McConney to read the line above the signature: “I certify that the statements I have made in this report are true, complete and correct to the best of my knowledge.”
The report notes the following: “In the interest of transparency, while not required to be disclosed as ‘reportable liabilities’ … in 2016 expenses were incurred by one of Donald J Trump’s attorneys Michael Cohen. Mr Cohen sought reimbursement of those expenses and Mr Trump fully reimbursed Mr Cohen in 2017. The category would be $100,001 - $250,000 and the interest rate would be zero.”
We’re about to look at Office of Government Ethics financial disclosure forms, but Trump defence attorney Emil Bove objects.
McConney said he helped assemble these reports, which include “all of the entities you own, positions under those entities, interest, assets, value of assets, income from that asset, retirement funds, spouse’s assets, stock holdings, bank accounts, liabilities, gifts” and things of that nature.
He said he’d work through until 4am filling these out with other accountants, which “might be normal for you” but “not normal for my life”.
Merchan overrules the objection, and the document is now on the screen.
It’s an “annual” report for 2017. Trump signed it in Sharpie on May 15, 2018.
