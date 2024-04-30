✕ Close Related: President Biden cracks Stormy Daniels joke aimed at Trump during White House Correspondent’s Dinner

Donald Trump’s hush money trial will get back underway on Tuesday with further testimony from Gary Farro, the banker for former Trump fixer Michael Cohen who took the stand at the end of last week.

Cohen was instrumental in making a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair with Mr Trump. The court also heard on Friday from the former president’s long-time executive assistant, Rhona Graff.

Judge Juan Merchan is still yet to rule on whether Mr Trump should be held in contempt of court for violating a gag order imposed on him to stop attacks on witnesses, jurors and court staff.

Meanwhile, the Republican presidential candidate is understood to have met with Florida governor Ron DeSantis in Miami on Sunday to resolve their differences after a bruising primary rivalry.

Mr DeSantis’s campaign for the GOP nomination ended in disappointment in January and the former president now hopes to capitalise on his influence with Sunshine State conservative donors.

The Independent’s Alex Woodward is covering Mr Trump’s trial at Manhattan Criminal Court and will be bringing us regular updates throughout the day.