Trump trial live updates: Hush money testimony to resume with Michael Cohen’s banker returning to stand
Former president running for White House while battling myriad indictments and legal cases
Donald Trump’s hush money trial will get back underway on Tuesday with further testimony from Gary Farro, the banker for former Trump fixer Michael Cohen who took the stand at the end of last week.
Cohen was instrumental in making a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair with Mr Trump. The court also heard on Friday from the former president’s long-time executive assistant, Rhona Graff.
Judge Juan Merchan is still yet to rule on whether Mr Trump should be held in contempt of court for violating a gag order imposed on him to stop attacks on witnesses, jurors and court staff.
Meanwhile, the Republican presidential candidate is understood to have met with Florida governor Ron DeSantis in Miami on Sunday to resolve their differences after a bruising primary rivalry.
Mr DeSantis’s campaign for the GOP nomination ended in disappointment in January and the former president now hopes to capitalise on his influence with Sunshine State conservative donors.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward is covering Mr Trump’s trial at Manhattan Criminal Court and will be bringing us regular updates throughout the day.
Good news for Trump — some supporters showed up
After last week’s poor showing from supporters of Donald Trump outside his trial in Lower Manhattan, there’s good news for the former president as a more vocal and active show of support was evident this morning.
It may not be the “thousands” of people he claimed were being prevented from protesting, but it’s something at least...
It’s unclear why that man is dressed as Santa.
New York hush money trial: Who’s who in Trump’s criminal case?
As we gear up for the start of week three of Trump’s historic trial, here’s Ariana Baio with a reminder of the key runners and riders.
Hair loss drug used by Trump can cause sexual dysfunction and bad mental health, says watchdog
Presented without comment.
TV party: Conservative media attempts to whip up ‘salad-gate’ and twice confuses Biden with Trump
The right-wing news channels seem to be getting more desperate than ever these days.
On Newsmax, Eric Bolling has been claiming Joe Biden is too old to eat salad and, on Jesse Watters’ Fox show, former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany forgot who was president three years ago while Newt Gingrich engaged in some outstanding projection work.
Neither of them appear to be able to tell Biden and Trump apart.
Michael Cohen was Trump’s consummate inside man. Now, friends say he’s on the stand and at risk
Trump’s former fixer was once so close to him that he once declared that he “would take a bullet for” his boss.
But in the seven years since professing his unwavering loyalty, the disbarred lawyer has suffered his own very public downfall and criminal conviction and is now recast as star witness in the Manhattan’s district attorney’s hush money case against the former president.
It is a role that Cohen both relishes — as a reformed “truth-teller” who enthusiastically pulls back the curtain on the alleged murky dealings of Trumpworld — and reviles.
Kelly Rissman offers this profile.
Watch live: Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues in New York
You can watch our latest Manhattan livestream below as day nine of Trump’s hush money is set to get underway shortly.
Bill Barr says Trump often suggested executing rivals
Here’s more on the former US attorney general’s disturbing revelation about his ex-employer’s outbursts in the White House, which Barr appeared determined to dismiss as not serious but which feeds into a long history of threats and violent rhetoric from the candidate.
New York hush money trial: The scene outside court
Here’s more from Alex Woodward courtside on what else the defendant has planned this week and who precisely is still showing up in the Big Apple to support him:
“It’s a big week for Trump, who’s gonna fit in two rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday before coming back to New York for a Thursday morning hearing about his gag order-violating statements. Can’t imagine he won’t violate the gag some more at those rallies.
“Outside the court, there’s a growing line for the public – a handful of Trump supporters including two women in American flag hats and matching bandannas and a high schooler who has the day off – while a small group of MAGA hats are assembling by the small park near satellite TV trucks.”
He adds:
“The red hats have entered the park, with a man dressed as what I can best describe as a MAGA Santa, and unfurled a massive yellow banner reading ‘FINISH THE WALL’ above another banner reading ‘TRUMP SAVE AMERICA’, which is the name of the campaign’s chief fundraising PAC.
“This group has been out here most trial days but appears to have arrived a bit early today (Trump has falsely claimed that thousands have been turned away. Anyone can enter the park. These are the people who do, and it’s not a lot.)
“A white van waving a massive US flag with a Trump 2024 flag (‘Take America Back’) just drove by, laying on the horn as the small protest crowd cheered.”
Florida classified documents case: Coat hanger could unlock storage room where Trump kept secret files, witness says
We definitely still feeling good about this guy getting the nuclear codes?
Here’s the latest worrying development on Jack Smith’s national security indictment from Martha McHardy.
New York hush money trial: What to expect on day nine
Our man in Manhattan Alex Woodward is back at the courthouse bright and early and says this:
“It’s a relatively warm morning outside the courthouse for the second week of witness testimony in Donald Trump’s criminal trial.
“We’ll be hearing more from Michael Cohen’s former banker Gary Farro, who left us on a cliffhanger on Friday as he explained how Cohen had a ‘sense of urgency’ in creating a shell company LLC in the fall of 2016 – which we now know was used to send hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.
“We still don’t have a witness list; prosecutors have feared that advance notice could give Trump more fuel for online threats and intimidation. We also don’t have a ruling on alleged gag order violations from Justice Juan Merchan that he promised a week ago.
“He’ll hold a hearing on even more allegations on Thursday.”
