Trump trial live: Stormy Daniels to return to witness stand for cross-examination on hush money testimony
Adult film actress back in court on Thursday after delivering evidence highly embarrassing to the former president on Tuesday about the sexual encounter she alleges they had in 2006
Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial will resume at Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday following Wednesday’s recess, with the porn star Stormy Daniels expected to return to the witness stand to face more cross-examination from the defendant’s lawyers.
Ms Daniels appeared on Tuesday to regale jurors with her account of how she met Mr Trump, the infamous sexual encounter she says they had in July 2006 and the events leading up to the 2016 presidential election.
After lunch on Tuesday, the defence moved for a mistrial citing Ms Daniels’ “prejudicial” evidence, which was denied by Judge Juan Merchan.
As cross-examination began, the witness was confronted about whether she “hates” Mr Trump and wants to see him in jail – to which she replied she wants to see him held accountable for his actions.
Elsewhere, Mr Trump spent his day off from court hosting an event at Mar-a-Lago for people who bought his superhero NFTs, rather than hitting the campaign trail, and attacked Joe Biden on Truth Social over escalating events in the Middle East, once again insisting the war in Gaza would never have happened if he had remained president.
Alex Woodward is covering Mr Trump’s trial in Manhattan and will be providing regular updates on proceedings.
Trump lashes out at Paul Ryan in 2.20am Truth Social post
Presumably, he’ll be catching up on sleep in court today...
James Liddell reports:
Donald Trump has branded Paul Ryan, as the “most incompetent” speaker of the House of Representatives in US history after Mr Ryan said that Trump won’t get his vote in this year’s presidential election.
Mr Ryan, 54, doubled-down on his belief that Trump is the wrong choice of canditate for the Republicans, stating he has no interest in giving him another shot in the White House, as Trump gets set for a rematch against his successor, Joe Biden.
His rationale, it appears, is simple: Trump lacks the temperament required to lead the US for a second term.
Read on...
Trump hits out at Paul Ryan for saying he won’t vote for ex-president
Donald Trump branded Paul Ryan as the ‘weakest’ speaker of the US House of Representatives in its history
Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump as he revels in juicy details of Daniels’ testimony
On Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host showed his excitement that his show was yet again mentioned during court proceedings that day, notably when Daniels was asked to recount her 2018 interview with Kimmel, where he questioned if her signature was legitimate on a letter signed by her stating that she had not had an affair with Trump.
“Somehow, I’ve become the Kato Kaelin of this trial,” Kimmel said, making reference to referring to one of the key witnesses in OJ Simpson’s “trial of the century” in the 1990s.
Amelia Neath has the story.
Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump as he revels in details from Stormy Daniels’ testimony
‘Yes, we do need to know the details. Some of us are trying to host a show here!’ Kimmel says
New York hush money trial: Judge calls Trump out for ‘cursing’ during Stormy Daniels testimony
As we look forward to more from Stormy today, here’s a reminder of Judge Merchan ticking off the defendant over his flustered reaction to her words on Tuesday.
Amelia Neath has it.
Judge calls Trump out for ‘cursing audibly’ during Stormy Daniels testimony
Judge says former president was shaking his head while Daniels was on the stand
Ted Cruz on Hannity: ‘No person on Planet Earth believes Trump has been celibate all his life’
The Texas senator was on Fox last night trying to downplay the former president paying off a porn star to subvert an election.
Remember when Trump promoted the lie that this man’s father was involved in the Kennedy assassination AND suggested his wife was less attractive than Melania?
‘I promise you’: Biden says Trump would never accept 2024 loss
Hard to disagree with him on this one.
Josh Marcus has this report.
‘I promise you he won’t’: Biden says Trump would never accept 2024 election loss
US president also claimed world leaders tell him they are afraid of another Trump presidency
Trump ‘mulls plan to send hit squads to Mexico to kill cartel leaders’
I don’t know about you, but I for one can’t see anything flawed about this plan whatsoever.
Brilliant sir! You’ve done it again.
This sounds like exactly what’s needed to calm tensions at the US southern border and definitely not escalate an already deeply complex and deadly humanitarian crisis into outright chaos and bloodshed!
Here’s Kelly Rissman to (try to) explain.
Trump ‘considers plan to send hit squads to Mexico to kill cartel leaders’
While these plans were allegedly discussed in private, Mr Trump has publicly called Mexicans ‘rapists’ in the past
RFK Jr boasts he could ‘eat five more brain worms’ and still out-debate Trump and Biden
The independent presidential candidate appears to have followed Kristi Noem’s dog-murder scandal and thought: “No no, I can go weirder. Hold my beer...”
Here’s Andrew Feinberg on another frankly very odd moment in American politics.
RFK Jr says a worm ate part of his brain and then died inside his head
Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr said he also suffered mercury poisoning from eating too much fish: ‘I loved tuna fish sandwiches. I ate them all the time’
