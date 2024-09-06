Watch live as Donald Trump holds press conference from Trump Tower in New York

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch live as Donald Trump holds a press conference at Trump Tower in New York on Friday 6 September.

He is speaking on the same day a judge is expected to rule on the former president’s request to push back sentencing in his hush money criminal case until after the 5 November.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on 18 September, less than two months before the election in which he is the Republican nominee for president.

His lawyers in August urged Justice Juan Merchan to push back the date, citing “naked election-interference objectives.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges, is a Democrat.

Bragg’s office took no position on Trump’s request. The prosecutors said in a Thursday night court filing that the judge told the parties he would decide on Friday.

In the first criminal trial of a former or current US president, Trump was convicted on 30 May of falsifying business records to cover up his then lawyer’s $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels for her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump a decade earlier.

Trump denies the encounter and has vowed to appeal the verdict.