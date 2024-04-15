Watch live from New York as Donald Trump’s historic ‘hush money’ trial begins

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live from New York City on Monday 15 April as jury selection gets under way in Donald Trump’s first criminal case.

The former president has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in a bid to conceal a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, in order to silence her over an alleged affair.

Mr Trump denies the affair and has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case.

Jury selection for the trial begins with the US election looming in less than seven months, as the 77-year-old seeks a return to the White House.

Mr Trump has three other criminal cases that are bogged down by legal wrangling and may not occur before the vote, in which he is the Republican candidate challenging Democratic president Joe Biden.

Two of the other cases concern his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat and one involves his retention of classified documents after leaving office in 2021.