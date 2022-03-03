The launch of Trump’s Truth Social app is not going well

More than a week after its launch, Truth Social remains an app that almost no one can use.

The social media platform, founded by former president Donald Trump, went live on 21 February. For a time, it rose to the top of Apple’s App store, and eager downloaders were given a waitlist number for when they’d be able to start posting on it.

Nine days later, many users are still waiting.

“I created my account within 5 minutes of it going live,” one Truth user complained on Twitter. “My email said my waitlist number was 25,021. I got up the next morning [and] it had jumped. And hasn’t moved in a week!”

“I’m losing interest in Truth,” another grumbled. “They never let anyone new in, so there’s not many people there.”

“I started at number 1800 or so,” another disappointed user said. “Now im 94k. And it’s not updating. I’m pretty much over it.”

Mr Trump, who was banned from Twitter and Facebook after the Capitol riot, announced last October that he would be creating his own social media platform, billing it as a forum where his conservative fans could speak freely.

“I created TRUTH Social … to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech,” the former president said through his spokeswoman, who is still on Twitter. “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon.”

Almost five months later, Mr Trump’s supporters have flocked to the app, but still can’t use it. Separately, journalists have discovered the waitlist glitch by downloading the app themselves.

“The wait list aspect – it seems most people can’t even use the service – was particularly odd,” New York Times tech writer Kara Swisher reported. “First, I was informed that though they ‘loved’ me, I was number 249,495 in line. Then, I mysteriously rose to 169,495 before, poof!, I was back at 249,495.”

Meanwhile, as Axios has pointed out, Mr Trump has barely used the app himself. The former president posted one “TRUTH” in mid-February, telling his fans, “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!” Since then, Truth users have not seen him.

On Twitter, Truth said its glitches were a byproduct of its enormous popularity.

“There were bound to be technical difficulties due to the (@therock voice) millions and millions of people signing up and downloading the TRUTH Social app,” the company tweeted. “The Truth is it’s here and not going away. #TruthSocial #Patience”

How much patience customers have left remains to be seen.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Trump’s spokesperson for comment.