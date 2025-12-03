Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s recent midnight Truth Social posting spree that saw him post 150 times in mere hours was filled with reposts from X users based in other parts of the world, claiming to be MAGA supporters and voicing support for Trump-aligned Republicans.

Monday evening, the president posted at least 150 times on his social media platform, a majority of the content being reposts from fans on X, complimenting him for his leadership and agreeing with his policies. The messages came in a four-hour span, or about one post every two minutes. Later on Tuesday, Trump appeared to doze off during his cabinet meeting. It was the latest episode of the president appearing sleepy at public events.

However, that hasn’t stopped his late-night posting including his storm that saw him reshare information from MAGA influencers online.

One, from an X user named Caroline, called Trump “the greatest president to ever live.”

Another, from an X user named Victoria Byrne, praised Trump for his mass deportation efforts using his familiar “promises made, promises kept” phrase.

Yet a closer look at the two X accounts, and several others like it, showed that they were not based in the United States – a potential sign of bot or troll accounts.

President Donald Trump often reposts content from users on X who praise his policies – but many who claim to be Trump fans do not appear to be based in the United States. ( Getty Images )

Recently, X rolled out a new “About this Account” feature that tells other users where an account is based, how long they’ve had the account, how many times they’ve changed their username and where in the world they downloaded the X app.

The X user Caroline is based in South Asia and downloaded the X app from an Android device there. Yet, the user’s page is filled with praise for Trump and his allies. One of their posts claims they “can’t wait” to vote for Vice President JD Vance.

The X user, Victoria Byrne, is also based in South Asia and downloaded the X app from the West Asia app store. Yet the account’s bio claims to be a “#trump2024 conservative.”

For many of the X accounts that Trump reposted on Monday evening, a similar pattern emerged – indicating that the president does not do a quality check when posting continuously on Truth Social.

A repost from Sebastian, a man complaining about the unfairness of the United States judicial system, is also based in South Asia. Among his many Trump-praising tweets, he has encouraged potential voters to align themselves with MAGA Republicans.

Trump also reposted a tweet from Gabriel praising a TikToker who denounced the Democratic Party. In his X bio, Gabriel says, “GOD BLESS AMERICA AND TRUMP,” yet the account is also based in South Asia. The account has also undergone at least 17 username changes.

The president reposted praise of Republican Senator John Kennedy from an X user named Sami Nathaniel – a “trump fan” also based in South Asia.

The president launched his social media platform after being banned from Twitter, now known as X, in January 2021. Twitter chose to ban him after he used the platform to encourage a mob of supporters to protest the 2020 election results – resulting in a riot at the Capitol.

As he did during his first administration, Trump has used social media to make major announcements. However, since Truth Social is mostly wholly dedicated to Trump and less established than other well-known social media platforms, it has less quality content.