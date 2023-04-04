Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he “can’t believe this is happening” as he made his journey to court to face criminal charges.

The former president set off just before 1pm ET from Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue to head to Manhattan Criminal Court for his arraignment on what is believed to be almost three dozen charges.

During the brief, minutes-long journey, he couldn’t resist taking to his social media platform to document his travels.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” he posted.

The former president arrived at Manhattan Criminal Court at 1.24pm on Tuesday afternoon where he was met with both supporters and counterprotesters who have clashed outside throughout the historic day.

The courthouse was heavily fortified by law enforcement officers and metal barricades encircling the area as he raised his hand to wave to crowds gathered.

On entering the courthouse, he surrendered to New York authorities – becoming the first current or former US president to ever be criminally charged.

The former president is scheduled to appear in-person before Judge Juan Merchan for his arraignment at 2.15pm ET on what is expected to be almost three dozen charges.

The arraignment will not be broadcast on TV after a New York judge banned video cameras from courtroom.

He must first be arrested on the charges – with his fingerprints taken and details recorded.

However, he will not be handcuffed or put in a jail cell, and he is not expected to have his mugshot taken.

The charges are currently unconfirmed but reports suggest he will face 34 felony charges.

The charges will be unsealed at his arraignment where his attorney Joe Tacopina has confirmed that – without a doubt – he will plead not guilty to all charges.

Former US president Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan court (AFP via Getty Images)

The former president flew into New York on Monday aboard his Trump Force One plane before spending the night at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

After the court hearing, he will fly straight back to Mar-a-Lago to deliver a primetime address at 8.15pm ET.

However, this plan could be derailed if the Judge Merchan decides to issue a gag order in the case.

While Mr Trump’s attorneys and allies have said a gag order would infringe his First Amendment rights, some legal experts have suggested it could be necessary given his violent rhetoric and constant posting about the case already.

In both the days and weeks leading up to and in the aftermath of the 30 March grand jury vote to indict him on criminal charges, Mr Trump has lashed out at almost everyone involved in the case.

In furious Truth Social rants, he has attacked the man investigating the payments – Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg – and the man now overseeing the criminal case – Judge Merchan.

One now-deleted post say the former president post an image of himself waving a baseball bat close to Mr Bragg’s head.

In another he called the DA an “animal” while in another he warned of “death and destruction” if he were to be charged.

A gag order would restrict Mr Trump, his attorneys and any other individuals under the order from speaking publicly about the case outside of court documents and proceedings.

Donald Trump gives a fist bump as he departs from Trump Tower (REUTERS)

This would limit Mr Trump’s ability to use his criminal indictment as a boost to his 2024 political campaign – and bar him from speaking about the case on his Truth Social platform or during campaign rallies.

If he violated such an order, he could be found in contempt of court – something which could lead to him being slapped with a $1,000 fine or even a 30-day prison sentence.

On Thursday 30 March, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump on criminal charges over hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels days just before the 2016 presidential election.

Manhattan prosecutors have been investigating whether Mr Trump falsified the Trump Organization’s business records when his former lawyer and “fixer”Michael Cohen made the payment of $130,0000 to Ms Daniels.

Prosecutors claim that the money was used to silence Ms Daniels about an alleged affair she had with Mr Trump.

Mr Trump has long denied having an affair with the adult film star.

Cohen was convicted of tax evasion, lying to Congress and campaign finance violations related to the payments to Ms Daniels. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

In recent weeks, the probe ramped up with both Cohen and Ms Daniels testifying before the grand jury.

Mr Trump was also invited to testify. Though it was an invite he unsurprisingly turned down, it was a strong sign an indictment was on the way.