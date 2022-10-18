Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump had a busy Tuesday morning on his social media platform “retruthing” posts from followers at times literally lionising him, channelling biblical terminology, and displaying cult-like devotion.

Featuring the kinds of trite imagery and slogans one might expect from an ageing relative’s email forwards, the former president occasionally chipped in with comments and thanks for his Truth Social followers.

Among the slew of posts were a badly photoshopped picture of Mr Trump walking with lions; The Apprentice-era Trump doing his signature “You’re fired” pose against the backdrop of a crowd who are bizarrely facing away from him; and a prayer for the former president which even features his signature random capitalisation of words.

The prayer post earned a “Thank you, so nice!” from Mr Trump for saying that he and his family are “fighting a battle against pure evil every single day”.

One user posted a particularly grand image of a large male lion facing the former president with the caption: “God doesn’t choose perfect men. He chooses men perfect for the job.”

“Interesting!!!” Mr Trump commented.

In one of the more biblical posts, a robed woman is seen kneeling on a hilltop under the caption: “When god’s warriors go down on their knees, the battle is not over; it has just begun.”

Another post features a picture of Robby Mook, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign strategist, and references the origins of the Steele dossier.

“The Crime of the Century. They got caught but, so far, have gotten away with it. Real Scum!” wrote the former president.

A particularly bizarre post featuring a terminator robot with John Durham’s beard (the “Durhamantor” according to the hashtag) claims that the Justice Department special counsel investigating the origins of the FBI probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election is not close to wrapping up his work but will “keep coming” and there is nothing that will stop him.

“Hope so!” commented Mr Trump.

The former president seemed particularly enamoured by the posts of Melody Jenkins, founder of Clean Elections USA, who is pursuing a campaign to get patriotic Americans to watch ballot boxes for alleged nefarious behaviour, retruthing several of her posts.

As the morning drew to a close, Mr Trump added his own commentary to an image of him sitting in the Oval Office, the caption of which reads: “This man’s first term exposed the most immense degeneration ever in the whole history of the Democrat Party’s disgusting, evil tactics.”

The caption continues in cultish fervour: “It was in that time they dramatically changed from spitefully intolerable hypocrites, and domestic thugs to sinfully immorally, totally heinous international terrorists.”

Mr Trump wrote: “It was during the Trump Administration that the ‘Deep State’ corruption, and pure hatred of our Country, was fully EXPOSED — No longer just a nasty myth, concept, or idea. This is yet another great achievement, but something must now be done to rid us of this Cancer that is purposely destroying our Nation. There is far more danger from within than anything coming from the outside. We must join together and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”