US intelligence agencies told to ramp up spying on Greenland as Trump eyes takeover

U.S. intelligence agencies were told last week to step up their spying efforts related to Greenland and the contingent that supports the self-governing Danish island’s independence.

Last week, agencies including the CIA, Defense Intelligence Agency, and National Security Agency received a “collection emphasis message” about Greenland-related intelligence from officials under Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing two people familiar with the effort.

The intelligence gathering reportedly will focus in part on identifying individuals in Greenland and Denmark who support the Trump administration’s interest in taking over the island.

The effort could include using U.S. spy satellites, communications intercepts, and human intelligence.

“The Wall Street Journal should be ashamed of aiding deep-state actors who seek to undermine the president by politicizing and leaking classified information,” Gabbard told the paper in response to its reporting. “They are breaking the law and undermining our nation’s security and democracy.”

The Independent has contacted the CIA, NSA, DIA, and Danish prime minister’s office for comment.

The reported intelligence notice marks one of the first major steps the administration has taken to further Trump’s interest in taking over the island.

During an interview with NBC News over the weekend, Trump reiterated his commitment to the objective, which the president has said could provide the U.S. with strategic access to polar waterways and rare minerals.

“We need Greenland very badly,” Trump said. “Greenland is a very small amount of people, which we’ll take care of, and we’ll cherish them, and all of that. But we need that for international security.”

He added that he wouldn’t “rule out” using military force to annex the island, which would mark a stunning development against a territory controlled by a NATO ally.

Officials in Denmark and Greenland have said they will not submit to U.S. control.

Vice President JD Vance visited the island in March, touring a U.S. base there.

Trump continued his expansionist tone on Tuesday during a White House visit from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, once again suggesting Canada could become the 51st American state.