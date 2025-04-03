Danish prime minister sends message to Trump as he eyes control of Greenland

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen has warned the US that it “cannot annex another country” as Donald Trump seeks control of Greenland.

Ms Frederiksen visited the autonomous territory to meet with incoming Greenlandic prime minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen on Thursday, 4 April in a show of solidarity with Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

“You know what we stand for, and you know that we don't give in,” she said during the meeting, addressing the US president at a press conference.

The warning follows reports of the White House exploring the cost of US control over Greenland.