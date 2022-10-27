✕ Close Liz Cheney says ‘no one’ should vote for ‘election deniers’ in midterms

Donald Trump’s attorneys have received the January 6 committee’s subpoena of the former president asking him to appear for deposition by 14 November and turn over relevant documents, a report says.

The news comes just after Hope Hicks, formerly one of his closest aides, gave an interview to the committee. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, departing soon after the Capitol riot.

Meanwhile, Mark Meadows, who served as Donald Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, has failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the former president’s efforts to pressure state officials into overturning the 2020 election.

On another legal front, the Justice Department’s inquiry into the documents hoarded by Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago is reportedly focusing on a former White House valet, Walt Nauta, who worked closely with Mr Trump during and after his presidency – and who was apparently sometimes charged with moving documents between rooms as Mr Trump moved around the building.

In addition, a DC appeals court has set a date for oral arguments in the E Jean Carroll defamation case against the former president.