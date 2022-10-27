Trump news – live: Trump lawyers receive Jan 6 subpoena as Meadows ordered to testify to Georgia grand jury
Ex-White House chief of staff is one of multiple Trump associates who allegedly helped pressure officials to overturn 2020 result in key state
Liz Cheney says ‘no one’ should vote for ‘election deniers’ in midterms
Donald Trump’s attorneys have received the January 6 committee’s subpoena of the former president asking him to appear for deposition by 14 November and turn over relevant documents, a report says.
The news comes just after Hope Hicks, formerly one of his closest aides, gave an interview to the committee. She had a number of roles in the Trump campaign and White House, departing soon after the Capitol riot.
Meanwhile, Mark Meadows, who served as Donald Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, has failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the former president’s efforts to pressure state officials into overturning the 2020 election.
On another legal front, the Justice Department’s inquiry into the documents hoarded by Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago is reportedly focusing on a former White House valet, Walt Nauta, who worked closely with Mr Trump during and after his presidency – and who was apparently sometimes charged with moving documents between rooms as Mr Trump moved around the building.
In addition, a DC appeals court has set a date for oral arguments in the E Jean Carroll defamation case against the former president.
Trump says Bob Woodward had ‘no right’ to release recordings of them
Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday lunchtime to complain about veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s recent release of his recorded conversations with the former president.
Mr Trump wrote: “As he fully understands, writer Bob Woodward never got my permission to release tapes of my various interviews with him. Those tapes were allowed only for purposes of making sure that he got my quotes & statements correct for “the WRITTEN WORD,” in other words, for his, nevertheless, highly inaccurate book.”
Trump says Bob Woodward had ‘no right’ to release recordings of their conversations
Despite anger at release of tapes, former president says they are better than Woodward’s book
Trump pressed Arizona GOP Senate candidate to keep pushing ‘big lie’
A clip from new Tucker Carlson documentary on Arizona GOP Senate candidate Blake Masters’ campaign shows former President Donald Trump urging Mr Masters to more forcefully peddle the myth that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.
Abe Asher has the story.
Trump pressed Arizona GOP Senate candidate to push ‘big lie’, documentary reveals
In a call, former president urges Blake Masters to be more like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake
Liz Cheney predicts Trump 2024 nomination would ‘shatter’ GOP into two parties
Liz Cheney has a dire outlook for the GOP if Donald Trump were to run for president and win the party’s nomination in 2024.
The conservative Wyoming congresswoman says the divides in her party are too deep to endure another run by the ex-president. Speaking on Meet the Press this past Sunday, she warned that they would be stressed to their breaking points should he do so.
John Bowden reports.
Liz Cheney predicts Trump would ‘shatter’ GOP into two parties if he is 2024 nominee
Wyoming congresswoman has floated running for president herself
Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine says ex-Trump ambassador
The man whose testimony confirmed Donald Trump’s sham investigations for military aid quid-pro-quo tells Andrew Feinberg that Mr Trump’s successor has done ‘the impossible’ by rallying Nato and the EU in support of Kyiv.
Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine
The man whose testimony confirmed Donald Trump’s sham investigations for military aid quid-pro-quo tells Andrew Feinberg that Mr Trump’s successor has done ‘the impossible’ by rallying Nato and the EU in support of Kyiv
Hunter Biden’s Burisma role was ‘corruption, straight off the bat’, says Jon Stewart
Political commentator Jon Stewart did not mince words when sharing his views on the propriety of Hunter Biden — the son of Joe Biden — holding a position on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy sector holding company.
Stewart made clear he thought the situation was a clear case of corruption during a recent episode of his podcast, The Problem with Jon Stewart, Mediaite reports.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Jon Stewart says Hunter Biden’s Burisma role was ‘corruption, straight off the bat’
The comedian also said the president’s son benefited from “nepotism”
Would Trump be able to run again in the 2024 election?
Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives.
But while losing to Joe Biden in November 2020 may have dented the one-term president’s pride and fuelled 18 months of lies about rigged ballot boxes, it now seems almost certain that Mr Trump will run again for the White House in 2024.
Here’s how he can:
Can Trump run again in the 2024 election?
One-term president was cleared in two impeachment trials while in office
What Trump quotes made it into Bartlett’s Quotations?
Trump’s quotes originate everywhere from a speech in Nevada (“I love the poorly educated!”) to one of his debates with Hillary Clinton (“Such a nasty woman”). One selection originates not directly from him, but from a conversation with then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions as documented in the Mueller Report: “Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m f—ked.”
Will Elon Musk let Trump back on Twitter?
As Elon Musk looks poised to take control of Twitter, what does that mean for its most famous exile?
Would Elon Musk allow Donald Trump back on Twitter?
Trump was exiled from Facebook and Twitter after January 6 riot
Trump teases 2024 run with Iowa rally ahead of midterms
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa ahead of the 8 November midterms, to headline a rally for Republican Gov Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley.
The event, set for 3 November in Sioux City, the hub of Iowa’s conservative northwest, comes as Trump has continued to tease interest in a White House comeback campaign as he has campaigned around the country for Republican candidates.
Returning to Iowa, where the 2024 Republican presidential caucuses are scheduled to launch the GOP nominating sequence, would likely further stoke speculation of Trump’s future.
Trump to rally in Iowa ahead of Nov. 8 as he teases 2024
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa ahead of the Nov. 8 midterms, to headline a rally for Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley
Trump attorneys receive Jan 6 committee subpoena, report says
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have formally accepted service of a subpoena commanding the ex-president to provide documents and give evidence before the House January 6 select committee next month.
According to Politico, the select committee’s subpoena for the twice-impeached ex-president was received on Wednesday by Matthew Sarelson, an attorney for Mr Trump with the Dhillon Law Group.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Trump attorneys receive Jan 6 committee subpoena, report says
Mr Trump has not indicated whether he will comply with the subpoena
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies