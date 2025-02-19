Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to throw America’s lot completely in with Russian president Vladimir Putin in the three-year-old war the Russian leader started against Ukraine by issuing a bizarre social media threat against Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and accusing him of continuing war against Moscow as a way to soak American taxpayers.

In a post on his Truth Social website, Trump accused Zelensky, who he called a “modestly successful comedian” in a reference to his previous career as a sitcom star and entertainer, of having “talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start.”

He also claimed Zelensky — who recent opinion polls show as holding support from a majority of Ukrainians — “refuses to have Elections” and falsely accused the Ukrainian leader of being “very low” in polls while accusing him of having “played” former president Joe Biden “like a fiddle” for military assistance funds approved by the U.S. Congress over the last three years.

“A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left,” Trump wrote.

The president continued by suggesting that he and his team are currently “successfully negotiating an end” to the war, a reference to his recent decision to capitulate to the Russian dictator who interfered on his behalf in the 2016 U.S. election by opening talks for a settlement to the war without Zelensky’s involvement.

He then accused the Ukrainian leader of wanting to continue fighting off the unprovoked invasion of his country to “keep the ‘gravy train’” of American aid going.

“I love Ukraine, but Zelensky has done a terrible job, his country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died,” Trump added.

The American leader’s comments on Wednesday seemed to continue a wholesale shift in U.S. policy from being a staunch ally of Ukraine’s democratically-elected government and against the unprovoked war Russia launched in 2022 — a continuation of an invasion that began in 2014 with the illegal annexation of Crimea — to an ally of Russia’s dictator-led government.

They also appeared to be in part a reaction to criticism of Trump by Zelensky, who reacted to Trump falsely blaming his government for the war by suggesting that the American leader was "living in a disinformation space" created by Russia.

Trump had previously falsely accused Zelensky of holding approval ratings around 4 percent and has frequently boosted Russian propaganda lines about Ukraine, including by repeatedly suggesting that the invasion by Moscow was the fault of Kyiv for wanting to align further with the west by joining NATO rather than a war of aggression started by Putin with the aim of reclaiming control over territory lost during the collapse of the Soviet Union.

More follows...