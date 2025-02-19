Donald Trump falsely claims Volodymyr Zelensky’s approval rating is just 4%

President Donald Trump claimed Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has an approval rating of 4 per cent during the signing of Executive Orders at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

It came after US and Russian peace talks in Saudi Arabia, which excluded Kyiv from the discussions.

“I hate to say it, but he's down at a 4 per cent approval rating,” Mr Trump told reporters on Tuesday, February 18.

“We have a situation where we haven’t had elections in Ukraine, where we have martial law, essentially martial law in Ukraine,” he added.

Zelensky, elected for a five-year term in 2019, has remained in office under martial law amid the conflict.

A December poll from the Kyiv Sociological Institute said Zelensky has a favourability rating of 52 per cent.