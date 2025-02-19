Zelensky dismisses popularity concerns after Trump jibe

Volodymyr Zelensky has responded to Donald Trump's comments about his popularity, dismissing the Republican's remarks.

The US president claimed his Ukrainian counterpart has an approval rating of 4 per cent as he signed executive orders at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Tuesday.

Speaking a day later, Mr Zelenksy said Mr Trump was living in a "disinformation space."

It was not clear which source Mr Trump was referencing with his figure.

A December 2024 poll from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology said Zelensky has a favourability rating of 52 per cent.