Donald Trump claims Volodymyr Zelensky’s approval rating is just 4%

President Donald Trump claimed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has an approval rating of 4%, during the signing of Executive Orders at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

It comes after US and Russian peace talks in Saudi Arabia, which excluded Kyiv from the discussions.

“I mean, I hate to say it, but he's down at a 4 per cent approval rating,” President Trump told reporters on Tuesday, February 18.

“We have a situation where we haven’t had elections in Ukraine, where we have martial law, essentially martial law in Ukraine.”