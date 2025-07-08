Trump says US will resume weapon shipments to Ukraine days after pause

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump said the United States would resume providing weapons to Ukrainian defense forces, as the country continues to be slammed by ongoing Russian aerial attacks, just days after the Pentagon halted shipments to review whether current stockpiles were sufficient for American defense needs.

Speaking during a dinner Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of their respective staffs, Trump was asked if he planned to send more weapons for use by Kyiv.

He replied affirmatively, telling reporters: “We're going to send some more weapons.”

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said the U.S. would send “some more weapons” to Ukraine, making the comment days after the White House announced the Pentagon had halted shipments to the war-torn country ( REUTERS )

“We have to, they have to be able to defend themselves,” the president said.

“They're getting hit very hard. Now they're getting hit very hard. We're going to have to send more weapons, defensive weapons, primarily, but they're getting hit very, very hard,” he said before adding that “so many people” were “dying in that mess.”

The president’s comments come less than a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told ABC News that his forces had been counting on promised weapons shipments, including 20,000 anti-drone missiles that the Trump administration diverted to the Middle East.

open image in gallery The site of a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, on Monday ( REUTERS )

Zelensky said the missiles in question, which had been pledged by the Biden administration, were needed to counter the Iranian-made Shahed drones that Moscow has been raining down on his country en masse.

That diversion, which had been ordered by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, ostensibly to give U.S. and Israeli forces needed arms for a potential war with Iran, was part of a larger pause in aid which Pentagon officials say was prompted by concerns that U.S. stockpiles were getting too low.

At the time, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said the decision had been made “to put America’s interests first following a DOD review of our nation’s military support and assistance to other countries across the globe.”

open image in gallery A Ukrainian medic helps a woman leave the site of a drone attack in Kharkiv on Monday amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine ( AFP via Getty Images )

The pause mainly held up shipments of American-made Patriot air defense batteries, National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and HAWK air defense systems which Ukraine has sorely needed for air defense — from taking out Russian aircraft in the early days of the conflict to having to defend itself against long-range missiles now.

Defense officials say Kyiv’s need for air defense materiel has been in tension with needs in the Middle East and the reality of American procurement capabilities, citing U.S. forces’ inability to keep enough munitions on hand to sustain a high rate of deliveries while still giving American forces enough to train on while keeping a stockpile on hand for any future wars.

Trump also briefly ordered a halt to shipments after a disastrous Oval Office meeting with the Ukrainian president in March but resumed them after Republican lawmakers complained.

With additional reporting from agencies.