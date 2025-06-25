Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump said he is considering sending more Patriot missile systems to Ukraine and isn’t ruling out a new defense assistance package as he continued to voice newfound frustration with Russian president Vladimir Putin’s refusal to come to the negotiating table in an effort to bring the three-year-old war he started to an end.

Trump, who has surrounded himself with isolationist-minded advisers who’ve publicly opposed continued support for Kyiv, said “we’ll see what happens” when asked whether the U.S. would contribute anything on top of the $8 billion pledged by NATO allies as part of the 32-member bloc’s continued support for Ukraine’s war effort.

Speaking at a press conference on the heels of a closed-door sit-down with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, the president said there has been “a lot of spirit” in Ukraine’s fight against the invasion Putin ordered in February 2022, touching off what has been the largest and bloodiest land war on the European continent since the defeat of Nazi Germany in April 1945.

Trump also appeared to shift blame for the continuation and escalation of the war to Putin, marking a dramatic reversal from how he characterized the situation during a contentious Oval Office meeting with Zelensky earlier this year.

“Vladimir Putin really has to end that war. People are dying at levels that people haven't seen before for a long time,” he said.

He recounted to reporters how he’d rebuked Putin during a recent phone call after the Russian leader offered to mediate an end to hostilities between Israel and Iran, and he later said Putin has been “more difficult” than Zelensky, with whom Trump has had a contentious relationship dating back to his first term, when a phone call with the Ukrainian leader launched a scandal that led to the first of his two impeachment trials in the Senate.

Trump’s relationship with Putin has long been far friendlier, but even that has appeared to sour in recent months as the Russian dictator has continued to pound civilian targets in Ukraine with drones and missiles, killing thousands and complicating efforts by Trump to cajole both sides to the negotiating table.

in April, he became so irate over Putin’s attacks on civilians that he took to Truth Social to exhort the Russian leader to halt the attacks and get to the negotiating table, writing: “Vladimir, STOP! 5,000 soldiers a week are dying. Let’s get the Peace Deal DONE!”

Since then, he has floated the possibility of imposing harsh new sanctions on Moscow if Putin refuses to cooperate in the U.S.-led efforts to bring about a settlement in the three-year-old conflict.

The president’s changed view of the war and Putin’s culpability also became evident when he had an emotional exchange with a reporter for the BBC’s Ukrainian service, who asked whether the U.S. was prepared to sell more Patriot anti-air missiles to Ukraine. Last year, the Biden administration announced they would prioritize deliveries of Patriot interceptors to Ukraine on account of Russia’s accelerated pace of aerial attacks against civilians and infrastructure, but Kyiv has had to expand their use of the missiles and has been running low on them.

Trump asked the reporter if she was currently living in Ukraine, at which point she replied that she was based in Warsaw with her children while her husband has remained in Ukraine.

The president responded: “That’s rough stuff.” He asked the journalist again to confirm that she was living outside of Ukraine and working as a reporter, replying “good” when she answered in the affirmative.

“Let me just tell you, they [Ukraine] do want to have the anti-missile missiles, as they call them, the Patriots, and we’re going to see if we can make some available,” he said.

Trump added that such weapons were “very hard to get” and “very effective” while admitting that the U.S. had been prioritizing supplies for Israel amid that country’s ongoing wars.

“They do want that more than any other thing, as you probably know,” he said before praising her “very good question” and telling her to “say hello” to her husband for him.

