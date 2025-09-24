Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lengthy address by Donald Trump at the United Nations’ General Assembly stunned world leaders, not just by its near-record-breaking duration, but also with his sustained verbal attacks on countries traditionally allied with U.S. interests.

Overrunning his 15 minute time slot in a turbulent speech lasting over 56 minutes, the US President railed at immigration in the EU, claimed the UN is funding an assault on Western countries, called London’s Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan “terrible,” described climate change as “the greatest con job ever,” claimed himself to have stopped multiple "un-endable wars,” and suggested he deserved the Nobel Peace prize.

There were minor criticisms of Russia, China, and Iran, with Trump instead lashing out at the EU, the countries within it, and other nations on which the U.S. has focused its foreign policy.

Here’s what Trump said about particular countries:

The United Kingdom

Speaking about London’s Labour Party Mayor, Sir Sadiq Khan, who was re-elected for a historic third term and was this year knighted by The King, Trump claimed the leader wants to impose Sharia law on the city.

The president said: “I look at London, where you have a terrible mayor, terrible, terrible mayor, and it's been changed, it’s been so changed.

“Now they want to go to Sharia law. But you are in a different country, you can’t do that.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump speaks to the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) at UN Headquarters on September 23, 2025, in New York City ( Getty )

“Both the immigration and their suicidal energy ideas will be the death of Western Europe if something isn’t done immediately. This cannot be sustained.”

A spokesperson for Khan said, “We are not going to dignify his appalling and bigoted comments with a response.

“London is the greatest city in the world, safer than major US cities, and we’re delighted to welcome the record number of US citizens moving here.”

Germany

In an assault on renewable energy, Trump incorrectly claimed Germany has had to abandon breakthrough renewable technology.

“Energy is another area where the United States is now thriving like never before,” he said.

“We’re getting rid of the falsely-named renewables. By the way, they’re a joke. They don’t work. They’re too expensive.

“I give a lot of credit to Germany. Germany was being led down a very sick path, both on immigration and on energy. They were going green, and they were going bankrupt, and the new leadership came in and they went back to where they were, with fossil fuel and with nuclear… They went back to where they were and they’re doing well.

“They said, ‘This is a disaster, what’s happening?’ All green is bankrupt.”

open image in gallery First Lady Melania Trump listens as her husband U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the United Nations General Assembly ( Getty )

Anticipating criticism of his stance, he added: “I’m here to tell the truth, I don’t care. It doesn’t matter to me.”

German officials have repeatedly disavowed similar claims by Trump, with Fortune noting that more than half of the country’s power generation now comes from renewables, and the last coal-fired electricity is due off the grid by 2038 at the latest.

Brazil

“Brazil has unfairly tariffed our nation”, Mr Trump told world leaders.

“But we hit them back, and we’re now hitting them back very hard. Brazil now faces major tariffs in response to its unprecedented efforts to interfere in the rights and freedoms of our American citizens and others, with censorship, repression, weaponization, judicial corruption, and targeting of political critics in the United States.

“So I’m very sorry to say this – Brazil is doing poorly and will continue to do poorly. They can only do well when they’re working with us. Without us, they will fail just as others have failed.”

Trump also told the audience he had shared a brief embrace with Brazilian leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and insisted he had no hard feelings and that the two of them would talk.

“At least for 39 seconds, we had excellent chemistry,” Trump said of his interaction with Lula. “It’s a good sign.”

Ukraine

In another section of the speech, Trump claimed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was only meant to be a “quick little skirmish”. It has now taken three years and counting, with Trump suggesting the drawn-out process is making Russia look bad.

He also said he thought it would be the easiest global conflict to solve because his relationship with Vladimir Putin has always been a “good one”.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in New York ( AP )

He threatened to hit Russia with "a very strong round of powerful tariffs," which he claimed would "stop the bloodshed ... very quickly," but he also suggested fighting would not end as long as China and European nations continue buying Russian energy.

"They're funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one?" Trump said.

Gaza

Of the war in Gaza, Trump said: “I have also been deeply engaged in seeking a ceasefire in Gaza. Have to get that done. Have to get it done. Unfortunately, Hamas has repeatedly rejected reasonable offers to make peace.”

Referencing the move by several nations this week, recognizing the state of Palestine, Trump added: “As if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state. The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists for their atrocities. This would be a reward for these horrible atrocities, including October 7, even while they refuse to release the hostages or accept a ceasefire, instead of giving to Hamas and giving so much because they've taken so much, they have taken so much.

“This could have been solved so long ago. But instead of giving in to Hamas' ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message: release the hostages. Now. Just release the hostages.”