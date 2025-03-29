Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is urging senior advisers to adopt a more aggressive stance on tariffs as the administration prepares for a major escalation in its global trade war, The Washington Post reports, citing four individuals familiar with the matter.

Despite worries from allies on Wall Street and Capitol Hill about the impact of tariffs and calls for a more measured approach, Trump continues to advocate for sweeping trade actions under the belief that it will be beneficial for the American economy.

He believes tariffs will both generate trillions of dollars in government revenue and revitalize domestic manufacturing.

Economists warn that sweeping taxes on imported goods will ramp up inflation, and those costs will hurt American consumers. The stock market has fallen with each restatement of the president’s wishes.

The Post reports that the president has repeatedly told his advisers that he wants to increase trade measures against U.S. trade partners and allies and, in recent days, he has revived the idea of a universal tariff that would apply to most imports, regardless of their country of origin.

Trump regrets not implementing broader tariffs during his first term and has blamed advisers for holding him back from doing so, the Post said, adding that it remains unclear how seriously the concept of a universal tariff is being considered.

On Friday, the president said that he was open to negotiating deals with countries to avoid the new levies on imports; however, those agreements would need to be discussed after his administration announces reciprocal tariffs on April 2 — which he has dubbed “Liberation Day.”

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office beneath a portrait of Ronald Reagan, an advocate of free trade who spoke out against tariffs ( REUTERS )

Ahead of next week, Trump has already announced a 25 percent tariff on imported vehicles.

Perhaps in recognition of what the new tariffs might mean for American consumers and car owners, the president reportedly warned U.S. automakers not to raise their prices.

“President Trump has been unequivocally clear for decades about the need to restore American Greatness. America cannot just be an assembler of foreign-made parts – we must become a manufacturing powerhouse that dominates every step of the supply chain of industries that are critical for our national security and economic interests,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said in a statement to The Independent.

“The Trump administration is committed to delivering on this vision with an America First agenda of tariffs, deregulation, the unleashing of American energy, and tax cuts,”

Carney sends message to Trump in response to new auto tariffs

Trading partners are steeling themselves for what comes next.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney tore into his American counterpart, saying the U.S. was “no longer a reliable trading partner” and that Canada’s old relationship with the US, “based on the deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation, is over.”

After such strident statements, he had a call with Trump described as “extremely productive” by the president.

In the U.K., Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is also considering taking a hard line with retaliatory measures against the U.S. after seeming to abandon hopes the country can avoid direct tariffs set to be unleashed this week.

Starmer might follow the EU and Canada’s lead on retaliatory tariffs, vowing to “act in the national interest” by “leaving everything on the table.”

While there had been hope in Britain that a trade deal might be reached ahead of April 2, a source told The Independent: “After the business with cars, tariffs look inevitable now.”