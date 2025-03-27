Mark Carney has responded to the new 25 per cent tariff on non-U.S. cars in a direct message to Donald Trump.

The new Canadian prime minister held a press conference on Thursday (27 March), after Trump announced the 25 per cent tariff on all fully-assembled cars imported to the US.

Mr Carney said: “Last night, the president of the United States reached out to schedule a call

“I appreciate this op to discuss how we can protect our workers and build our economies.

“I will make clear to the p that those interests are best served by cooperation and respect, including of our sovereignty.”