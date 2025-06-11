Les Miserables understudies set to take center stage as cast boycotts Trump-Vance attendance at Kennedy Center

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and their wives, Melania and Usha, are all expected to be in attendance at Wednesday night’s performance of the beloved musical Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center.

However, the full cast is not expected to be there.

The performance marks the opening of the touring production’s month-long run at the historic Washington, D.C. venue. It will be the president’s first show at the the Kennedy Center since he’s canned the board and taken control of the venue.

Trump, 78, has ignited fury over his decision to take the reigns of the Kennedy Center, firing previous leadership and installing himself as chairman. He’s also pledged to scrap “woke” programming aligned with leftist ideology.

As a result of Trump’s actions, several members of the company are expected to boycott the president’s attendance by not performing. Cast members have remained mum on social media regarding the Kennedy Center run, but multiple reports indicate that up to a dozen performers will sit out of Wednesday’s show.

“The cast was given the option to not perform the night Trump will be in the audience, and both major cast members and members of the ensemble are among those sitting out,” CNN reported last month.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump and Vice Presdient JD Vance are expected to attend a performance of ‘Les Miserables’ at the Kennedy Center Wednesday night. ( Getty )

A representative from the Les Miserables company told The Independent: “The National Tour of Les Misérables is looking forward to performing for D.C. audiences beginning tonight and throughout the engagement at the Kennedy Center, where the U.S. first saw the original production in 1986.”

Historically, the Kennedy Center has hosted a variety of productions, ranging from operas to contemporary musicals to symphonies. The institution opened in 1971 and has since served as a showcase for theater, music and dramatic performances, with artists ranging from the Paul Taylor Dance Company to a joint concert by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

Weeks after Trump’s return to the Oval Office, he fired the Kennedy Center’s leadership, putting MAGA loyalist Richard Grenell in charge of the famed performing arts institution. Trump also appointed Usha Vance to the center’s board along with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Pam Bondi and several Fox News channel hosts and other supporters.

Instantly, several high-profile performers and members, including Insecure star Issa Rae, Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes and singer-songwriter Ben Folds, resigned from their positions and canceled shows.

open image in gallery Weeks after Trump’s return to the Oval Office, he fired the Kennedy Center’s leadership ( Getty Images )

The center, which has seen a staggering 50 percent drop in ticket sales, has since canceled performances by the touring children’s musical Finn and a planned concert featuring the Gay Men's Chorus of Washington, D.C.

“The Kennedy Center is coming back,” the president added, claiming: “It was not properly taken care of and we are taking it back and we are going to turn it back into something great.”

Trump has previously proclaimed his love for Les Misérables, telling Fox News: “I love the songs; I love the play. I think it’s great.”

He has played the musical’s rebellion anthem, “Do You Here the People Sing?” at past events and rallies. The story revolves around revolution in France, and has been a massive smash for decades.

Trump also suggested that “we may extend” the show’s run. Currently, Les Misérables is slated to run at the Kennedy Center through July 13.