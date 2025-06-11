Donald Trump says he is unbothered by actors boycotting his attendance of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center Wednesday night (11 June).

Several ‘Les Mis’ cast members are expected to sit out the performance fundraiser after news broke that the president would be in the audience.

As Trump walked the red carpet with Melania ahead of the show, a reporter asked him how he felt about the actors’ protest.

“I couldn’t care less, honestly, I couldn’t,” Trump said. “All I do is run the country well.”

The president proceeded to list off some of his perceived accomplishments from his second term.