Trump shares bizarre video teasing ‘major announcement’

Donald Trump shared a bizarre video depicting himself as a “superhero” on his social media platform Truth Social in which he teased a “major announcement”.

The announcement is set to be made on Thursday, 15 December, according to the video posted by the former president on Wednesday.

“America needs a superhero,” Mr Trump says in the footage before an animated image of him wearing a superhero outfit with the letter “T” on his chest appears as beams of lights stream from his eyes.

The announcement comes after Mr Trump failed to gain traction with his 2024 presidential campaign announcement last month, with a recent poll showing him 23 points behind Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Truth Social post on Wednesday didn’t reveal anything about what Mr Trump is about to announce on Thursday.

The former president has postponed previous announcements on very short notice and he has boosted minor events, attempting to garner more attention.

Donald Trump shared a bizarre video teasing a ‘major announcement’ (Screenshot / Truth Social / Donald Trump)

