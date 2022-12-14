Trump news - live: Trump teases ‘superhero’ announcement as DeSantis rises in shock 2024 poll
Former president appears alarmed by advancing criminal investigations into him and his associates
Trump compares January 6th riot to Black Lives Matter protests
A new poll from the Wall Street Journal has found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is outpacing Donald Trump among likely GOP primary voters in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.
According to the survey of 1,500 respondents, Mr Trump trails his onetime follower by 14 points, and also lags behind him in popularity.
The poll comes as Mr Trump faces a plethora of headaches on the legal front – and it has now emerged that the Trump Organization lost a previously secret trial in 2021, resulting in the company being held in contempt of court. The trial was reportedly held after prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office requested that the company be punished for “willfully disobeying” four grand jury subpoenas and three court orders.
Meanwhile, January 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson told reporters the panel’s final meeting will take place early next week and the release of its final report will be on 21 December.
Mr Trump is ramping up his efforts to delegitimise its findings, falsely claiming once again that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the Capitol’s vulnerability on the day and even suggesting in an interview Democrats “wanted” the violent insurrection to happen.
Trump trails “major announcement” with laser-eyed superhero avatar
Having fallen flat with his announcement of a new presidential campaign last month, Donald Trump is now trailing a “major announcement” tomorrow, sharing a video on Truth Social that depicts him as a musclebound suited superhero with laser eyes – but offering no indication what he might be about to announce.
Mr Trump has a record of either postponing genuinely major announcements at the last minute or framing predictable or inconsequential events as “major” in hopes of attracting more positive attention, so it is unclear what he might be planning and whether it will in fact ever become clear.
DeSantis tops Trump in 2024 poll
Republican voters have soured on former president Donald Trump following a disappointing midterm election for the GOP, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis holding a significant lead in a hypothetical head-to-head primary matchup, a new Wall Street Journal poll has found.
The survey of 1,500 respondents found Mr Trump trailing Mr DeSantis by a margin of 52 per cent to 38 per cent among voters who self-identified as likely to vote in a Republican primary in 2024.
Mr DeSantis also holds an advantage over Mr Trump when it comes to favourability among the general public, with 43 per cent of registered voters saying they view him favourably, compared with just 36 per cent who say the same about the twice-impeached ex-president.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
GOP voters have soured on Trump as DeSantis rises, poll finds
Mr Trump is currently the only Republican who has declared himself a candidate in the next presidential election
Congressman who called for “marshall law” before Jan 6 only regrets misspelling it
GOP Congressman Ralph Norman was revealed this week to have texted Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last White House chief of staff, demanding that “marshall law” be imposed to avert a Biden presidency.
Now, HuffPost reports that despite the ensuing outcry, Mr Norman is only embarrassed by his garbled typing.
The Biden administration has condemned Mr Norman’s text. “Plotting against the rule of law and to subvert the will of the people is a disgusting affront to our deepest principles as a country,” White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement. “We all, regardless of party, need to stand up for mainstream values and the Constitution, against dangerous, ultra MAGA conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric.”
Read more from Alex Woodward:
White House responds to ‘disgusting’ text from GOP lawmaker to Mark Meadows
Biden official condemns message calling for Trump chief of staff to declare martial law to remain in office
ICYMI: The Trump Organization’s secret court defeat
The Trump Organization was held in contempt of court last year at a secret trial, according to a report.
The New York Times reported that a newly unsealed court document released on Tuesday revealed information about the one-day contempt trial.
The trial was held after prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office requested that the company be punished for “willfully disobeying” four grand jury subpoenas and three court orders.
The report added that the judicial order dated 8 December 2021, was unsealed by the judge who presided over the tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization, which ended last week with the conviction of the company.
Sravasti Dasgupta reports.
Trump Organization was held in contempt of court after losing secret trial
Judicial order, dated 8 December 2021, was unsealed by judge presiding over tax fraud trial
Jan 6 committee withdraws Roger Stone subpoena
As it wraps up its work and prepares for possible criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, the January 6 select committee is withdrawing subpoenas it issued to key players in the insurrection who have refused to testify to investigators.
Among those no longer facing a demand to testify is longtime extremist Republican operative Roger Stone, whose associations with the Proud Boys in particular have drawn the committee’s interest. The subpoena may have been pulled, but given his closeness both to the Trump inner circle and violent groups present on the day of the attack, he is expected to figure in the Justice Department’s separate January 6 investigation.
Poll gives DeSantis lead over Trump
A new poll released by the Wall Street Journal has a topline finding that will surely enrage Donald Trump: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has for the first time apparently pulled ahead in the Republican 2024 primary stages, beating the former president by 52 to 38 among likely GOP primary voters.
Mr DeSantis also boasts an 86 per cent approval rating among the same group, as opposed to Mr Trump’s 74 per cent.
US Capitol Police officer who testified at Jan 6 hearing resigns
A US Capitol police officer is resigning, seeking to continue recovering both “physically and mentally” from the trauma of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol in 2021.
“It is with immense sadness that I announce my formal separation from the Department effective December 17, 2022 to continue to focus on healing, both physically and mentally, from injuries I sustained in the line of duty on January 6, 2021,” US Capitol police sergeant Aquilino Gonell wrote in a letter to his superiors.
“After speaking with my orthopedic doctor, my mental health providers, and my family, I think it’s in my best interest to take time off away from the daily reminders that keep re-triggering my trauma,” he added.
Josh Marcus reports.
Capitol police officer injured in January 6 resigns to allow healing ‘mentally’
Multiple officers suffered severe injuries during Capitol riot
Elaine Chao says she won’t respond to Trump’s racist attack on her
Former Trump administration Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao has said she won’t respond to the racist name-calling the former president engaged in during a rant aimed at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Trump’s transport secretary says she won’t respond to his racist attack on her
Mr Trump formerly called Ms Chao “crazy” and accused Republicans of getting “rich off China”
Oath Keepers: Report says hundreds of people on leaked member list worked for Homeland Security
A membership list for a far-right anti-government militia group, whose leader and several members have been convicted of seditious conspiracy against the US, includes current or former employees of the US Department of Homeland Security, the federal agency tasked with defending the nation against extremist groups.
A report from the Project on Government Oversight and the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project discovered more than 300 people previously or currently employed by the DHS listed on a membership list for the Oath Keepers.
Alex Woodward has the details.
Hundreds of people on leaked Oath Keepers member list worked for DHS, report finds
Membership rolls allegedly included current and former Border Patrol, ICE and Secret Service staff
House GOP deny far-right links to mass shooter and Pelosi attacker in spite of evidence
The House Judiciary Committee has concluded a seven-part series of hearings on white supremacist violence and far-right antidemocratic threats in the US, with hours of testimony addressing the scope and scale of white nationalism, political violence, and threats to LGBT+ people.
After Democratic chair Jamie Raskin (who also sits on the January 6 committee) made plain that “the threats have not subsided at all and are very much still with us today”, his GOP colleague Andy Biggs falsely claimed that the racist gunman who carried out a massacre at a grocery store in Buffalo this year was “an admitted socialist”. Another Republican, Byron Donalds, claimed that the Democrats are trying to link white supremacism to right-wing politics for their own cynical ends.
Alex Woodward reports on the committee’s final hearing before Republican lawmakers take majority control of the House.
House Republicans deny far-right links to racist Buffalo massacre
GOP lawmakers downplayed far-right ideologies behind high-profile attacks in final hearing in years-long series on white supremacist and antidemocratic violence
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies