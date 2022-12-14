✕ Close Trump compares January 6th riot to Black Lives Matter protests

A new poll from the Wall Street Journal has found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is outpacing Donald Trump among likely GOP primary voters in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

According to the survey of 1,500 respondents, Mr Trump trails his onetime follower by 14 points, and also lags behind him in popularity.

The poll comes as Mr Trump faces a plethora of headaches on the legal front – and it has now emerged that the Trump Organization lost a previously secret trial in 2021, resulting in the company being held in contempt of court. The trial was reportedly held after prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office requested that the company be punished for “willfully disobeying” four grand jury subpoenas and three court orders.

Meanwhile, January 6 select committee Chair Bennie Thompson told reporters the panel’s final meeting will take place early next week and the release of its final report will be on 21 December.

Mr Trump is ramping up his efforts to delegitimise its findings, falsely claiming once again that Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the Capitol’s vulnerability on the day and even suggesting in an interview Democrats “wanted” the violent insurrection to happen.