Donald Trump, after his rally for his 2024 presidential campaign in Waco, Texas, treated himself to perhaps his favourite food: McDonald's.

The former president's adviser Jason Miller shared pictures of boxes of food from the fast-food chain on Mr Trump's Force One.

The picture featured a box of 20 chicken McNuggets and a quarter pounder with cheese. "Tasty treats," Mr Miller wrote.

Mr Trump's staff was also photographed loading multiple big batches of McDonald's order onto the plane.

Last month, the 45th president bragged about his knowledge of a McDonald’s menu at one of the fast food chain’s outlets in East Palestine, Ohio.

Mr Trump walked into a McDonald’s outlet with a group of camerapersons, reporters and aides to order a “nice array” of food for himself.

“Hello, everybody. What’s your speciality today?” he asked after approaching an employee running the register, and went on to compliment the employees. “Hello everybody, that’s a nice, beautiful looking group of people,” he said to those present.

“So I know this menu better than you do. I probably know it better than anybody in here,” Mr Trump quipped to the McDonald’s employees.

“Knock it out fast for us... we’ll be eating it on the plane back.”

According to son-in-law Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s favourite items from the chain are a “Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake".

When serving as president, Mr Trump was famously photographed with a lavish spread of fast food from the joint for the Clemson Tigers football team during a government shutdown in 2019.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Mr Trump opened his rally by playing a song, Justice For All, that features a choir of men imprisoned for their role in the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol singing the national anthem and a recording of the former president reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Some footage from the insurrection was shown on screens.

"You will be vindicated and proud and the thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited and totally disgraced," he said. "That's what's happening."

Mr Trump declared his “enemies are desperate to stop us”, and “our opponents have done everything they can to crush our spirit and to break our will”.

He added: “But they failed. They’ve only made us stronger. And 2024 is the final battle, it’s going to be the big one.

“You put me back in the White House, their reign will be over and America will be a free nation once again.”

He also vehemently denied that he had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels as he faces a potential indictment for paying money to keep their affair quiet.