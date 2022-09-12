Trump news – live: Trump lawyers file new challenge on Mar-a-Lago papers as rumours fly of mystery DC visit
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes
Former Trump lawyer believes ex-president is in legal jeopardy
In a new court filing, Donald Trump’s lawyers have speculated that the papers marked “classified” found at Mar-a-Lago may not have be classified at all – and argued that even if they are, Mr Trump has an “absolute right” to access them under the Presidential Records Act.
The filing is the latest volley in a back-and-forth between the Trump team and the Department of Justice in the struggle over the special master who will be appointed to sift through the documents seized during the 8 August search of the former president’s Florida home.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has been spotted arriving at Dulles Airport , just outside Washington, DC, in an unexplained journey from his New Jersey residence.
Filmed from a distance in indistinct footage, he arrived in casual clothes and golfing shoes alongside his Secret Service detail. Speculation over the visit is rife, but no clear explanation has been given.
What are the Trump lawyers arguing now?
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump are now claiming the Department of Justice has no right to use the classified documents seized during the 8 August FBI search of his property because they may not be classified at all.
In today’s filing, Mr Trump’s lawyers noted that federal prosecutors have asked the judge to stay her previous ruling with regard to a subset of the more than 11,000 government records taken during the search.
In the government’s motion to stay the judge’s previous order, prosecutors said Mr Trump “does not and could not assert that he owns or has any possessory interest in classified records”.
But Mr Trump’s lawyers said the government “has not proven these records remain classified,” adding that the issue of classification would be “determined later”.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
Trump lawyers say classified docs seized from Mar-a-Lago may not be classified
Mr Trump’s allies often claim he issued sweeping declassification orders before leaving office in January 2021
Multiple reports: Next Jan 6 hearing two weeks away
After weeks of near-silence aside from media interviews, the 6 January committee looks set to hold the first of at least two autumn hearings before releasing a report on its findings:
More efforts to explain Trump’s DC visit...
There is still no clear explanation for why Donald Trump touched down at Dulles Airport last night, but one theory has emerged: a surprise appearance at an event being headlined by Jared Kushner to celebrate the Abraham Accords signed during Mr Trump’s presidency. However, cold water is already being poured on that particular theory:
There is no indication that Mr Trump is expected at the capital’s main courthouse, but per NBC’s Ryan Reilly, people are on the lookout anyway...
Gino Spocchia has more.
Trump unexpectedly lands in DC prompting mounting speculation over FBI probe
“Look, it’s kind of weird that Trump flew to DC tonight and no one seems to know why,” says government ethics watchdog amid radio silence on Truth Social
Trump lawyers oppose DOJ on special master motion
Donald Trump’s legal team have filed their response to the Department of Justice’s motion to partially stay the order appointing a special master to sift through the documents found at Mar-a-Lago in August. The full filing can be read here, but here’s a highlight, where the lawyers double down on their invocation of the Presidential Records Act (PRA):
The problem for the Trump team is that violations of the PRA aren’t the only alleged crime that the DOJ is investigating. The filing does not mention the Espionage Act, one of the laws cited in the warrant that authorised the search – under whose provisions Mr Trump could be barred from ever holding elected office again.
GOP congressman gifts flag to Jan 6 rioter
A Republican congressman from Texas gifted a flag that was previously flown over the US Capitol to a convicted participant in the violent assault on that same institution.
Louis Gohmert, a far-right representative who previously helped spread Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election, called Dr Simone Gold a “political prisoner” despite her relatively mild sentence and admitted participation in the riot. Gold plead guilty earlier this year to taking part in the riot and was sentenced to 60 days in jail for entering a restricted area.
Her sentence was far lighter than those handed down to other participants who were found to have fought with police officers or committed acts of vandalism.
But Mr Gohmert nonetheless argued that she had been treated unfairly in a statement his office released on Friday.
John Bowden reports:
GOP Rep Gohmert gifts Capitol flag to Jan 6 rioter after she's released from jail
Texas Republican says ‘political prisoner’ was treated wrongly despite conviction
DOJ’s numbers on the Jan 6 prosecutions
To mark 20 months since the 6 January attack on the US Capitol, the Department of Justice has released some figures covering its effort to arrest and charge those who took part in the riot.
The full briefing is here, but here are some of the key numbers:
- More than 870 defendants have been arrested in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Approximately 269 defendants have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including approximately 96 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.
- Approximately 140 police officers were assaulted Jan. 6 at the Capitol, including about 80 from the U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department.
- Approximately 380 individuals have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, many of whom faced or will face incarceration at sentencing.
- 13 individuals have been found guilty at contested trials, with another 5 having been convicted following an agreed-upon set of facts.
Are Democrats’ Senate hopes in danger?
Given the galvanising effect of the overturning of Roe v Wade and the GOP’s selection of a welter of problematic candidates, the Democrats have become genuinely optimistic about their chances of holding the Senate in November, however narrowly.
But as the New York Times points out, it’s worth reflecting on the fact that in 2020, crucial Senate races the party expected to win saw them fall much shorter than expected, with the polls proving badly off in several states.
Here’s a sample of where things might go wrong:
Warner: Mar-a-Lago documents review “essential” for intelligence committee
As the wrangling continues over the proposed special master review of the documents hoarded by Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Senator Mark Warner, who heads the Senate Intelligence Committee, has said that it is essential his panel is briefed on what was actually found at the president’s home.
Some of the documents were at the highest level of classification, and reportedly included information about the nuclear defences of a foreign country as well as information pertaining to human sources – people whom Mr Warner warned could be killed if the documents fell into the wrong hands.
“Remember, what’s at stake here is the fact that if some of these documents involved human intelligence and that information got out, people will die,” he told CBS News. “If there are penetrations of our signals intelligence, literally years of work could be destroyed. If there’s intelligence that’s been shared with us by allies and that is mishandled, all of that could be in jeopardy.”
Watch his remarks below.
ICYMI: Footage shows boxes being taken from Mar-a-Lago to Bedminster
Following the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, questions are being raised after footage taken in May 2021 has reemerged showing Donald Trump decamping from Palm Beach, Florida, to his New Jersey golf club for the summer.
In the video, originally filmed for The Daily Mail, the former president can be seen alongside a private jet as up to nine cardboard storage boxes are loaded onto the aircraft.
Oliver O’Connell reports.
Questions raised over footage of Trump taking boxes from Mar-a-Lago to Bedminster
‘This could be nothing, but again, it could be highly significant’
Watch: Pence’s former chief of staff on Mar-a-Lago documents
Marc Short, the former chief of staff to Mike Pence, appeared on Fox News yesterday to discuss the state of play in the Mar-a-Lago affair – and even for someone who has said that Mr Trump bears responsibility for the 6 January insurrection, his remarks were surprisingly blunt.
“It’s certainly baffling as to why a lot of those documents are at Mar-a-Lago,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like it’s the most secure environment. And I think there’s also a question about why Trump’s lawyers, apparently, were so misleading — potentially lying in the affidavit saying they’d returned all the information. I think there’s a difference between playing a lawyer on TV and actually having to legal counsel.”
Watch his remarks below.
