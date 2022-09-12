✕ Close Former Trump lawyer believes ex-president is in legal jeopardy

In a new court filing, Donald Trump’s lawyers have speculated that the papers marked “classified” found at Mar-a-Lago may not have be classified at all – and argued that even if they are, Mr Trump has an “absolute right” to access them under the Presidential Records Act.

The filing is the latest volley in a back-and-forth between the Trump team and the Department of Justice in the struggle over the special master who will be appointed to sift through the documents seized during the 8 August search of the former president’s Florida home.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has been spotted arriving at Dulles Airport , just outside Washington, DC, in an unexplained journey from his New Jersey residence.

Filmed from a distance in indistinct footage, he arrived in casual clothes and golfing shoes alongside his Secret Service detail. Speculation over the visit is rife, but no clear explanation has been given.