Latest Trump bling unveiled - $100k bejeweled ‘victory’ watches

Former President Donald Trump has given his name and approval to a new piece of merchandise for his supporters to snatch up - $100k watches.

On gettrumpwatches.com, you can now purchase “The Trump Victory Tourbillon” bejeweled golden watch for $100,000. Significantly cheaper options are also available with the “fight fight fight” watch coming in three colors – Onyx Gold for $799 and Red Silver and Silver Gold both for $499 each.

The watches include Trump’s name and his signature. The site urges prospective buyers to “Join President Trump’s Watch Community” and to “be a part of history.”

The site also states that the watches are not “designed, manufactured, distributed, or sold” by Trump or the Trump Organization. It instead states that TheBestWatchesonEarth LLC uses the Trump name, image, and likeness “under a paid license agreement.”

“Trump Watches are intended as collectible items for individual enjoyment only, not for investment purposes,” the site states before it adds: “These watches are not political and have nothing to do with any political campaign.”

“The Official Trump Watch Collection is here, and these Watches are truly special — You’re going to love them,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday morning. “Would make a great Christmas Gift. Don’t wait, they will go fast. GET YOUR TRUMP WATCH RIGHT NOW!”

Former President Donald Trump is selling watches for $100k, the latest in merchandise to bear his name ( Screenshot / gettrumpwatches.com )

The launch of the former president’s line of watches comes just days after he began selling commemorative coins. The coins display Trump’s face and an image of the White House with the words “In God We Trust.”

Earlier this year, Trump launched golden Trump sneakers and Trump bibles. He has also been selling several batches of NFTs as well as physical Trump cards.

Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday that the coins are “The ONLY OFFICIAL coin designed by me—and proudly minted here in the USA.”

Trump launched God Bless the USA Bibles ahead of Easter alongside country musician Lee Greenwood, who sang the tune during the Republican National Convention this summer. Trump frequently uses the song as he enters his campaign events.

In February, Trump launched a golden sneaker embossed with a large “T.” The “Never Surrender High-Tops” for “go-getters who don’t know the word quit” were made available for $399.

Trump also released a book entitled Save America after he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

The Trump Store, where Trump sells his merchandise, also features beach balls, flip-flops, mugs, dog collars and golf ball markers. There are also t-shirts, mugs and posters featuring his mug shot following his arrest in Georgia in the election interference case.

Trump immediately faced ridicule after launching the watches on Thursday.

The organization Republicans against Trump shared a clip on X from the 2016 Republican primary when Florida Senator Marco Rubio, now a Trump supporter, said: “If he hadn’t inherited $200 million, you know where Donald Trump would be right now? Selling watches in Manhattan.”

Media commentator Mike Sington wrote: “The grift never ends with Trump. Now he’s selling watches to his MAGA fans. Get this, they’re priced from $499 to $100,000, and look like crap. Another total rip-off.”

“If Trump sells all of these limited edition watches, he would make $14.7m. I’m sure the Saudis and Russians won’t buy them, 10 at a time. How is this even legal?” X user Carlos Turnbull asked.